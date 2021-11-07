USA reopen its borders terrestrial with Mexico and Canada to non-essential travel on November 8, ending a 19-month shutdown due to the covid-19.

The essential requirement for international visitors to enter the country is that are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, that is, people who wish to enter USA they must have both doses of the anticovid vaccine.

With the date approaching, the government of USA reported that citizens who are caught carrying a false vaccination receipt, will be penalized with the withdrawal of the visa and they could even send to prison to foreigners who as of November 8 try to enter that territory by any means with false documentation.

International Border Bridge (AP)

“The person, at least, is going to lose the visa, that is something that is considered very serious. We do not want the person or the traveler to arrive with vouchers that are not theirs,” the director of the Customs Office said in an interview for Milenio. Border Protection in Eagle Pass, Texas, Paul del Rincon.

The US official assured that These documents will not be allowed to present modifications or alterations.

“Everyone is recommended to arrive with the original proof, even the one that was given to them on the day of the vaccination. Especially at the beginning (the first few days), because it is something new for everyone. Do not present copies or take photos or try to show the receipt on your phones. It is something very serious; that they are not going to modify the document that was given to them, “he sentenced.

Likewise, he stressed that they will be pending that only those who have received any of the vaccines authorized by the North American government and that were authorized by the US government are allowed to enter. World Health Organization (WHO).

He pointed out that for the detection of false documents Each case will be reviewed and an interview will be held with the agents at the border.

To travel to USA by land from November 8 for recreational purposes, foreigners must present their visa, passport and vaccination certificate. At the border port they will be asked to make a statement of the reasons for their trip and their vaccination status.

It should be noted that minors under 18 years of age will be exempt from this measure.

What vaccines are accepted?

The Department of Homeland Security needs to follow the guidelines of the CDC, which considers as fully vaccinated against covid-19 people who received one of the formulas approved by the WHO or the FDA.

Pfizer: two doses 21 days apart. Modern: two doses 28 days apart. Johnson & Johnson: one dose. AstraZeneca: two doses with a difference of 28 to 84 days between each application. Sinopharm: two doses 21 days apart. Sinovac: two doses applied 28 days apart.

AstraZeneca Vaccine (AP)

What are non-essential trips?

Visit family and friends. Make tourism in the country. Carry out purchases in malls and stores in the country. Go to cultural events. Moving to a destination in the country to place bets. All travel for recreational purposes.

The new rules will only apply to legal income to United Statess. Officials warned that those who attempt to arrive irregularly will remain subject to expulsion under the so-called immigration authority. Title 42, which was invoked in principle by the former president Donald Trump, and that it has been criticized by immigration activists for immediately expelling migrants before they can apply for asylum.

