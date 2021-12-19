Without a doubt, the third installment of the wall-crawler has already become one of the most important film events of the year. Amid rumors, alleged leaks and promotional surprises, the film was released and captured the imagination (and pocketbook) of audiences. In the exhibition realm, to be precise, there is also some uncertainty as to whether Spider-Man Sin will be on his way home on Disney Plus.

Currently, the streaming platform Disney Plus does not host the wall-climbing films in its catalog due to the network of distribution rights for the character between Sony Pictures and Disney (here you can read the story of why Sony refused to acquire the rights from Marvel).

However, in April 2021, Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Company announced a content license agreement. This stipulates that Sony’s film releases from 2022 to 2026 can be enjoyed through Disney Plus. This includes the other mouse-owned platforms such as Hulu, ABC, FX Networks, National Geographic, and Freeform). Although this will be later. As you may recall, Netflix was the first to sign an agreement with Sony for its films to reach the streaming giant’s catalog.

Spider-Man No way home on Disney Plus

Is Spider-Man Sin on his way home on Disney Plus?

While several Sony properties are mentioned, such as Jumanji, Hotel Transylvania and Uncharted, what is most striking is the debut of the Spider-Man franchise on the Disney platform, including, of course, No Road Home (via Variety ).

So, according to the DECIDER portal, of course we will see the third installment of the arachnid superhero in Disney Plus. However, things get complicated when we find out that the film opens this last month of 2021. This excludes it from the 2022-2026 release agreement. And even if Disney and Sony decide to include it in the happy agreement, we will still have to wait to be able to enjoy it on Disney Plus. It would first have to get to Netflix, which will hold the rights to Sony movies for 18 months.

Additionally, the premiere of Spider-Man: No Road Home is also excluded from the minimum 45-day exclusive theatrical release window stipulated by Disney Plus, after saying goodbye to the controversial Disney Premier Access.

Considering Netflix’s showing window, the film will take time to land on Disney Plus (until summer 2023). So you better enjoy it in theaters while it lasts.

Upgrade

According to Luis Durán, General Manager of HBO Latin America, Spider-Man: Sin camino a casa will be available on HBO Max during the first half of 2022. He also highlighted that more Sony Pictures titles such as Morbius and Venom: Carnage released will be added. . There will also be room for Matrix: Resurrections and Fast and Furious 9. It remains to be seen if Eternals and Black Widow from Disney and Marvel Studios will be added.

