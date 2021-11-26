

Ronaldo Nazario attends the press prior to the 2017 ‘The Best’ awards ceremony.

The legendary Brazilian footballer, Ronaldo ‘El Fenómeno’ Nazario, dared to participate in the predictions of the final of the Copa Conmebol Libertadores, which will take place next Sunday between Flamengo and Palmeiras at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay.

‘El Fenómeno’ participated in a press conference organized by Banco Santander, one of the sponsors of Libertadores, and spoke about the expectations of the grand finale, making it clear who his favorite is.

Ronaldo was asked to give a forecast on the winner and result of the Copa Libertadores, to which he replied without hesitation, he even justified his words, something that undoubtedly surprised those present.

“I believe that Flamengo wins, and I am very optimistic that the result will be 3-0. Final is final, my prognosis is optimistic, because Flamengo has quality and a devastating offensive power, both in the counterattack and in the construction of the plays. The difficulty in a final is very great, like in 2019, last year as well, and now even more ”, he said.

For his part Ronaldo spoke of the great moment that Brazilian football is experiencing and indicated that it is dominating South America. Something that is demonstrated by seeing the fact that both the final of the Copa Libertadores (Flamengo-Palmeiras) and the final of the Copa Sudamericana (Paranaense 1-0 Bragantino) the teams are from Brazil.

“I believe that Brazilian soccer is showing dominance in South America Through good management and good football, I believe that having two consecutive editions of the Copa Libertadores with a Brazilian final shows that dominance, ”said the 2002 World Cup champion Korea-Japan.

In that sense, he pointed out that Brazilian football has a great future but it has to continue evolving as they have done in the last five years.

“The Brazilians have a beautiful future ahead of them, but I think that teams always have to seek to evolve, both in management and in sports. The change of mind and management in the last 5 years is incredible, but there is still a lot to do. Nevertheless, the clubs have already understood that it is necessary to have a sustainable management, and from that idea everything has a long future ahead, and teams that do not have this management will be left behind. Clubs have to be managed like big companies ”, concluded Ronaldo.

