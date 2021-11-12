AP

natural Resources Wales, a government-endorsed organization responsible for Fairbourne’s marine defense, said a village British it is particularly vulnerable because it floods very easily.

It was built in the mid 1800’s on a low brackish water marsh. When the tide, is below sea level. When there is storms, the water level is 1.5 meters (5 feet) higher than the town.

Scientists say that level from the waters it went up about 10 centimeters (4 inches) in the last century.

By 2100, it will have grown between 70 centimeters and one meter, depending on gas emissions with effect greenhouse and of the measures that governments can take.

Like so many other Fairbourne residents, Stuart Eves decided to settle in this coastal town in North Wales for the rest of his days 26 years ago. He loved the small town quiet, with 700 population, which is located between the mountains and the Irish Sea.

“I wanted a place where my kids could grow up like I did, where they could run free,” said Eves, 72, who opened a trailer park that her son now runs. “You have the sea, the mountain. It is a spectacular place to live ”.

All of that suddenly changed in 2014, when authorities said Fairbourne was the UK’s first seaside community to be in serious danger of floods serious as a consequence of climate change.

The government predicted that the water level will rise more quickly and that there will be more frequent and intense storms due to global warming, and that it could only defend that community from the inclement weather for 40 years. Authorities said that by 2054, it would no longer be safe or sustainable to live in Fairbourne.

That is why they have been working with the residents on a “scheduled relocation”. In other words, taking them elsewhere until there are none left.

Overnight, house prices plummeted and residents began to be described as the UK’s first ‘climate refugees’. Many could not believe it when they heard that the town would be “dismantled.” Seven years later, most of your questions remain unanswered.

“They condemned the town and now they have to try to relocate the people. There are 450 homes, ”said Eves, who chairs the town’s municipal council. “If they want us to leave by 2054, they must have somewhere to accommodate us.”

Nobody wants to leave. While there are many retirees, there are also young families raising the next generation. The locals take pride in their tight-knit community. And even though the “downtown” consists of just a grocery store, a fast food outlet, and a couple of restaurants, residents say that the pebble beach and a small steam train attract a lot of people during the summer.

