01/11/2022

On at 14:33 CET

Quiet day for Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz with the Audi RS Q e-tron on the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally, contested on a 287-kilometer loop at Wadi Ad Dawasir.

A small navigation problem and a puncture delayed the Spanish tandem by a few minutes, although after recovering in the final section they reached the finish line in sixth position of the day and climbed to seventeenth position in the general classification, at 3h: 53 ’24 “from leader Nasser Al-Attiyah.

The victory of the day has been for Giniel de Villiers (Toyota), with Carlos sixth. “” Today we had a small navigation problem at the beginning of the stage, we got lost when we reached a waypoint and we lost a minute or so looking for it. Then we managed to recover something, but before the neutralization we suffered a puncture and there we spent at least three minutes stopping to change the wheel, “explained the Madrid native.

“Then we have caught Lategan and we have gone in his dust until a stretch of dunes has arrived, where we have been able to pass him. From there we have recovered time in the final part,” he detailed Charles , which has finished just 2 minutes 48 seconds from the winner of the stage, From Villiers.

With everything, Sainz he is satisfied with the performance of the new Audi hybrid prototype: “The car has performed very well again, without any problems. When these small incidents do not affect us, we have a very good pace,” he stressed. Of course, there are ‘youth’ problems to improve for the future: After overcoming the shock absorber problems in the first week, Sainz now suffers with the tires: “This wheel is developed for the buggy, which weighs 1,600 kilos And this car weighs 2.2 tonnes empty. We are experiencing this a bit and will have to work on this construction in the future. ”