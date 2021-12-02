Noelia dances in front of the mirror, leaves the interiors aside | Instagram

For the famous businesswoman, singer and model Noelia always show off her beauty and happiness is something she does in a simple way, like in a video where she appears dancing in front of the mirror, leaving her interiors while showing off her charms.

There have been constant occasions in which this beautiful and prestigious singer has given us scenes where she looks particularly beautiful, as well as her charms no interiors, just as he did in this cute video.

Surprisingly perhaps for several of the followers of Noelia, the images that they have admired on Instagram, the application where he published such content, have been found with a lot of flirtatious and somewhat revealing content on some occasions.

Despite this, it is surely nothing compared to its platform that is exclusively for spicy content called Cherryland VIP, which is where you can enjoy everything that Instagram does not allow to show.

The singer interpreter of “Candela” is getting ready a bit, she was probably about to go somewhere, she was wearing a jumpsuit complete with high black platform boots, her back was exposed, which her fans appreciated as she moved her hips .

Preparing and honoring one of my queens of music, Joan Jett, “wrote Noelia.

In the video we can hear the fodo song by Joan Jett & The Blackheart titled I Hate Myself For Loving You, there is no doubt that Noelia He has an exquisite taste for music, as this is not the first time he has shared a hit in one of his videos.

A day ago the businesswoman who owns Celebriffy and VoixStar Telecom shared a saying video, which despite lasting a few seconds, left more than one of his fans wanting to see more, something that has already become customary among his admirers.

Noelia’s successes as an entrepreneur

The singer, in addition to being successful in music, has also become an extremely notorious business woman, through her networks she constantly shares some announcements of her various companies, some of them like Celebriffy and Cherryland Vip are among the best known.

Each of the companies of this beautiful Puerto Rican have a relationship with the other, it is like a kind of entrepreneurial infinity, because once you get to know one you start to know the others little.

A short list of her successes as an entrepreneur:

VoixStar Telecom Mastercad Celebriffy, debit card Celebriffy platform Cherryland Vip platform PROTECOM Noelia´s Cabaret Noelicious Noelia´s Grill House