11/17/2021 at 17:09 CET

The Jumeirah Golf States course in Dubai will host the DP World Tour Championship starting this Thursday, the tournament that closes the 2021 season of the European Tour and where the winner of the ‘Race to Dubai’ is decided.

In the millionaire tournament that closes the year, one of the great favorites will not be, Jon Rahm, champion this year of the US Open, and who decided to resign just a few days ago assuring that he wanted to spending more time with your family after an intense and grueling year

Without the Basque in the equation, and that he started as one of the favorites after winning the ‘Race to Dubai’ two years ago, the equation of the final victory has been reduced to practically four contenders, and two of them are Americans.

Morikawa, top favorite

The young Collin Morikawa, who leads the ‘Race to Dubai’ 2021 before the dispute of the final tournament, has been paired on the first day with the other American contender, Billy Horschell.

Morikawa, thanks to his victory in the last Open Championship, He was awarded the European Tour membership card for life. A victory by Morikawa or Horschel will automatically grant them the title of Best Player of the Tour and the 12 million euros that the prize entails.

Behind the Americans, Four other players have their options, although they will no longer depend solely on their victory: Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee, Matt Fitzpatrick and Paul Casey. English Fitzpatrick defends the victory of the tournament and if he achieves victory again, he would be the first player to win three editions of this final tournament, and even take the ‘Race to Dubai’.

Without Jon Rahm, who will keep the world number one despite not playing the tournament, the Spanish representation in the DP World Tour Championship will have three players, andhe from the Canary Islands Rafa Cabrera-Bello (31st place), Adri Arnaus from Barcelona (40), and Sergio García from Castellón, who enters the world ranking (44).