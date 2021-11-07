11/06/2021 at 21:08 CET

Dove Esteban

The pulse unleashed between the national leadership of the PP and the Puerta del Sol comes from afar, but it originates from the same point. From the beginning, both sides have complained about the “environment & rdquor; on the contrary. Or what is the same: the animosity that exists between Teodoro García Egea and Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, which in addition to being irremediable, has already completely contaminated the first swords. Lthe relationship between Pablo Casado and Isabel Diaz Ayuso he has been suffering for a long time, despite the insistence (almost always from Genoa) to highlight the friendship of 17 years that unites them. That friendship is not only touched, but the wounds begin to become very deep with reflections that already speak of “betrayal”, according to El Periódico de España.

“The problem is Miguel Ángel & rdquor; is one of the phrases that is repeated the most in the noble floor of Genoa for many months. The electoral advance of May and the preparation of the lists (with Toni Cantó in the middle), in addition to many other details that surrounded the 4-M (including the celebration of the result on the balcony of Genoa) burned the few bridges that remained between them . Not even Ayuso’s landslide victory has really served to rebuild them beyond the boost it gave to the PP throughout Spain. Quite the contrary. The success of the president has intensified her demands to gain control of the Madrid PP as soon as possible, unleashing a dirty war between the two parties.

For Genoa the problem is still exactly Ayuso’s chief of staff. They consider it to be “the source of conflict & rdquor; from the beginning and that it will not cease to be until it is set aside. Some leaders insist that if the president separated him, “things would be channeled & rdquor; and, others, are satisfied that it lowers its power within the Puerta del Sol. But the possibilities of any change in that sense are, at least to this day, non-existent.

The Madrid president does not contemplate in any case doing without Rodríguez or diminishing his influence: “She will never let him down & rdquor;, they say in the closest environment to Ayuso. The possibility that Genoa will formally propose the signing of the peace agreement if he is left out is ruled out. “If he will not do without someone, it will never be his. It is your team, without interference. It has taken him a lot to train and it is in people that he really trusts. In no one else & rdquor ;, settle.

The national leadership looks with concern at the drift that the war in Madrid has taken, of which it is also a part. “Rodríguez’s problem,” some leaders reflect, is that he is not from the party nor does he think about the organization. The landing in Sol of today’s chief of staff of Ayuso (who was Secretary of State with José María Aznar, whom he accompanied and raised for many years) He stirred the PP inside from the first minute. His plans and objectives (aimed exclusively at the political growth of the Madrilenian for whom he works) collided with those outlined by García Egea, whose mission was to re-float a historical party mortally wounded after traumatically leaving Moncloa.

The president’s environment repeats like a mantra that in the hardest months for her it was Rodríguez who really “pulled her out of the hole & rdquor;. And not only in times of pandemic when Ayuso made decisions contrary to the criteria followed by even regional presidents of her party and others that led her to a total confrontation with the central government, including the state of alarm imposed on the region.

Before the covid appeared, Ayuso also suffered its lowest hours, permanently questioned within popular ranks and with little public support. There were hardly any leaders who trusted in a growth like the one that 4-M had and, in fact, the general feeling was that El Casado had been wrong when proposing her as a candidate in 2019 against the entire organization. “Miguel Ángel was always there and he was the one who really took the situation forward, although now Casado remembers that he named her.”

At that time the president chose to make a shell and little by little she set up a very small team, which is her true hard core now. His closest friends always remember how the tables were turned after the motion of censure in Murcia and the electoral advance in Madrid. “The queue of volunteers and friends grew from one day to the next. But she remembers who was always there and who reached the end,” they insist.

Ayuso’s trust with Genoa deteriorated, fueled by the conflicts that often occurred between his collaborators and the national leadership, especially when the president increased her national agenda by opposing Pedro Sanchez. “She does not have an autonomic president’s agenda, as she did not have one on her trip to the US,” they say without hiding the annoyance in Casado’s environment.

Although in Genoa they are convinced that the tension would disappear if Rodriguez fell from the front line, most of the positions consulted by this newspaper recognize that the tandem of the president and his chief of staff is indestructible. Nobody really thinks that Ayuso wants to get rid of his advice and there are those who attribute to him the construction of the electoral phenomenon that the Madrilenian now represents. “Ayuso without Rodríguez would not be what he is & rdquor;, they get to aim. In the environment of the chief of staff themselves they have always denied that extreme and, in fact, they often ironically that the idea has spread: “She always has him, but decisions and even many ideas come from the president & rdquor ;, settle .

Díaz Ayuso, Almeida and Casado. | .

The offensive that Sol launched in recent days to increase the pressure around the PP congress in Madrid has exploded the main cadres of Genoa, who do not hide the feeling of internal war and its irremediable extension to the entire party. “There is no talk of anything else,” recognize deputies from different provinces. The accusations of irregularities against the manager in the hands of Pío García Escudero and Ana Camins, and the demand to advance the conclave that will elect the next leadership as soon as possible have unleashed a new phase of the conflict that does not have a clear outcome.

The current scenario points to the confrontation of two lists in primaries. Genoa does not rule out ending up throwing José Luis Martínez-Almeida and predicts that control of the apparatus in Madrid is not in the hands of Ayuso. “He knows a lot about political strategy, but he does not control absolutely anything in the party,” insist weighty leaders in the formation. In other words: there is a long way to go. The president, however, embraces her popularity among the militancy and the “right & rdquor; that other barons also recognize him for presiding over the Madrid PP, although none of them likes “the noise” generated as Alberto Núñez Feijóo said. As they repeat in Ayuso’s hard core, if the solution is for Miguel Ángel Rodríguez to stop being there, the war will come to the end.