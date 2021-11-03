11/03/2021 at 17:31 CET

Betfair

This will be the fifth meeting between RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain, all of them have been in the Champions League since the start of the 2019-20 season. The French team has won three of those four matches in the competition to date. For the game, Pochettino’s team will not be able to count on Leo Messi who due to muscular discomfort has been left out of the call.

For Parisian optimism RB Leipzig have won one of their four meetings with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. However, it was the only time they received the French team (2-1 in November 2020). Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to win back-to-back away from German opponents in European competition for the first time, after winning 2-3 against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals last season.

Leipzig are not doing well at home playing as they have lost their last two home games in the Champions League (0-2 v Liverpool and 1-2 v Club Brugge), after only losing one of their first 10 at home. in competition between September 2017 and December 2020 (6V 2E). According to Betfair’s forecasts, that PSG wins in Germany is paid at € 2.9 per euro bet while the Leipzig option is installed at € 2.3 per euro bet. A tie is the most unlikely for bettors with a fee of € 3.5 per euro wagered.

The only defeat against Leipzig

Paris Saint-Germain’s record is that they have lost one of their previous nine away matches in the UEFA Champions League group stage (5V 3E), an away defeat precisely against RB Leipzig last season.. The French team started winning with a goal in minute 6 from Ángel Di María but ended up losing 2-1 in November 2020.

The best Messi arrived in Europe

The absence of Lionel Messi means the loss of the player who has scored three goals in his first three Champions League games with Paris Saint-Germain, the highest number of a club player after three games in the competition, alongside Neymar. and Mauro Icardi. Messi scored his 34th UEFA Champions League double on the final matchday against RB Leipzig, with only Cristiano Ronaldo (37) achieving more.

The player to watch for PSG is Chrostopher Nkunku who has participated in six sequences of play that ended in a goal in the Champions League this season, the highest number of a midfielder in the competition. In Mbappé’s case, since making his Champions League debut in September 2016, the Paris Saint-Germain striker has participated in more away goals than any other player in the competition (28-19 goals and nine assists). For Mbappé to score at any time during the game is paid with the lowest odds of any player, at € 2.1 per euro wagered.. According to Betfair’s forecasts, the next with the most options are Neymar or Icardi with the same odds (€ 2.4) to score in the 90 minutes.