12/14/2021 at 14:08 CET

Gabriel Ubieto

The Labor Inspectorate is on the warpath due to the progressive loss of personnel accumulated by the body over the last decade. To the point that an alliance of union organizations has announced this Tuesday that it will go on strike if its demands are not met by the Government. It would be the first strike in the entire State and of the entire group, from inspectors, to sub-inspectors, through administrative matters, in the history of the body. “We see that the will of this Government is to carry out reforms that will represent an inescapable increase in workload for the Inspection,” said the CCOO representative Josetxu Gandara. “If the templates are not reinforced, the labor reform “, has warned the president of the Union of Labor and Social Security Inspectors (SITSS), Ana Ercoreca. The call is transversal and has the signature of corporate organizations such as UPIT, transversal unions such as UGT or CSIF and regional centrals such as CIG .

The Administration has experienced, as a whole, a progressive loss of personnel over the last decadeAs a result of the paralysis of public job offers due to cuts and austerity. And the Inspection has not been immune to this loss of personnel. According to the 2019 Inspection report data -the latest available-, there are 2,020 agents in Spain, including inspectors and sub-inspectors. Figure that the unions raise to about 3,000 members if it is added to the administrative personnel that carry out support tasks. And a decade ago the body of the ‘labor police’ had 3,400 troops and “with much lighter workloads,” according to what the centrals have denounced.

Fewer agents and more work, as shown by the intense activity that the Second Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, has wanted to print in her mandate. Inspection activity has multiplied in the last year by 355%, according to data offered by the vice president herself during the recent presentation of the strategic plan of the Labor Inspectorate for the period 2021-2023. Temporality, a leading element in the negotiations of the current labor reform, is one of the fields in which the inspectors have lavished themselves. So far this year, the Inspection has regularized 50,191 workers who were not properly registered with Social Security (either were part-time and should be full, or false self-employed, among others) and has transformed 280,565 irregular temporary contracts in indefinite.

To that offensive on temporality are added the new regulations in relation to gender equality in companies, the fight against fraud in covid ertes or the recently presented crash plan against fatal accidents at work; among others. “Plans are useless if the inspection is not reinforced,” Ercoreca insisted. “If the objectives are met, it is due to the involvement of the workforce, but everything has an end,” said Gandara.

More places and better conditions

The centrals demand that more places be called and that the working conditions offered in them be improved. Well, they warn that one in four positions taken to the opposition are left deserted due to the disproportion between the complexity of the process and the salary then offered.