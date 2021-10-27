10/27/2021 at 2:10 PM CEST

FC Barcelona midfielders, Pedri González and Frenkie De Jong, will not be available to Ronald Koeman in the match against Rayo Vallecano due to injury and their evolution will mark availability. Both are capitals in the system together with Sergio Busquets and two of the most differential players in the three-quarter zone of the pitch.

The Dutch coach, Ronald Koeman, that still in the hurricane eye after the result against Real Madrid, you have several alternatives in your template. What seems more reasonable is that Gavi is the one who supplants Pedri, as it has been doing in recent meetings. Doubts hang over the third midfielder, who could be Sergi Roberto, the most logical, but also Riqui Puig, Nico and even Coutinho.

The Catalans visit the Vallecas Stadium with many emergencies at the qualifying level and the three points are vital for the future of the team. The coach could repeat the system proposed against Real Madrid and play with Sergiño Dest as a side man along with Memphis Depay and Kun Agüero or Luuk De Jong: Ansu Fati would not start after limping out of the Classical.

Ansu Fati is left in a fright

The alarms jumped the culé bosom after Ansu Fati took his hand to his knee (not operated) in El Clásico after a fortuitous clash with David Alaba. Everything was in a simple blow and the player who has exercised with total normality. The youth squad has been included in the list, but a priori he will start from the bench to avoid overloading him after more than 10 months of injury.

Things seem clear in the center of the rear: Ter Stegen, Gerard Piqué, Eric Garcia and Jordi Alba will be on the Vallecas lawn. The presence or absence of Òscar Mingueza will depend on the formula Koeman uses: if Sergiño Dest is extreme, he will start; otherwise he will do it from the bench. If he’s a right back, Coutinho would occupy the band on one of the two sides of the attack.