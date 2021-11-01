11/01/2021 at 22:02 CET

Roger Payró

Espanyol can’t get rid of it the ‘team aspirin’ label. The fame that pursues him of reviving rivals whose morale is on the ground – as was the case with Getafe until Sunday – outraged the blue and white parish, which was considering dreaming of high levels this year based on the latest results and sensations. But nothing. Defeat at the Coliseum and face reality. A reality that also says that without Raúl de Tomás it costs a world for the blue and white team to win. In fact, without him he still has not done it in First.

There are many candles set so that the striker does not catch a cold. RDT has scored six of the 12 goals that the team has accumulated. Or what is the same; 50% of the many bear his signature. The percentage should be higher, because against Getafe he had no option to see the goal due to his sanction.

Fortunately for his interests and those of Espanyol, his crossing of cables with Yeray that cost him the direct red controversy entailed a minimal penance: a match. So that, It no longer has validity and against Granada he will once again be at the head of the spear.

The importance of RDT in Moreno’s scheme is fundamental. So much so that, as we said, the team is unable to win without him on the field in the highest category of Spanish football. De Tomás arrived at the club in January 2020 and after a very promising start, with four goals in four games, it ended up collapsing along with the rest of the squad. The consequence, the mathematical descent to Second matchdays before the end of the league. In that period of time, the forward missed four games in which Espanyol reaped only two points: 2-2 against Sevilla, 2-1 against Valladolid and 0-0 against Getafe at home and 1-3 against Levante at the RCDE Stadium.

Another rooster sang in the Second Division, although of the five games that Espanyol was absent, they took the three points in two: 4-0 against Logroñés and 1-4 against Ponferradina. The rest, two draws in his visit to Sporting (1-1) and Zaragoza (0-0) – where the promotion was sealed with his loss due to coronavirus – and a defeat (0-2) against Cartagena.

Now, again in the First Division, to which De Tomás has again been absent, those of Vicente Moreno have remained without winning. In this category there are already five games without him and just two draws. Dimata as a companion is compliant but a single reference is not enough. And trust in Loren or Wu Lei is low. Without RDT there is no paradise.