Placed as one of the highest representatives of the ranch genre, Ángela Aguilar has shone in style last year 2021, being one of the most important in her career.

Despite coming from one of the most important musical dynasties in the music industry, the young singer has been marking her own path, as her voice, charisma and beauty have made her shine with her own light.

And it is that his fame has surpassed the Mexican borders so his music has been placed within the most popular playlists of different digital platforms around the world.

Despite the fact that she always exudes sensuality and beauty through her social media posts, the young woman has always kept her private life away from the public eye.

It is worth mentioning that in his formal career, he has not known suitors or boyfriends, but his fans assure that his heart is one of the most valued in the industry.

And it is that in the past the young woman has been romantically related to two famous singers, one of them is Alex Fernández, son of the colt and member of the famous dynasty that was led by “Don Chente”.

The union of both young people was not just a ship that had thousands of fans, as they assured that it would be the union of two great dynasties of ranchera music in Mexico.

After denying it, the young woman was well connected with Christian Nodal when they released the song, “Tell me how you want,” despite the fact that he already had a relationship with Belinda.

But that was also denied by both artists as they only had a professional and highly respectful relationship, so the fans were quite disappointed.

Just a few weeks before starting 2022, the young star has shown a true transformation in his life, which began with impressive black hair.

Two loves?

However, through her InstaStories the young singer has alarmed her followers by sharing a series of images of her two loves and fans go crazy.

But it is not about a man who is stealing the sighs of the interpreter of the new version of “Red Sky”, because it is about his pets, who have stolen everyone’s glances.

The first of these is his beautiful black thoroughbred horse that the star decided to call “Trojan”, and he continually shares his majesty on social media.

The young star is not afraid to share her beautiful pets on IG. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar

While the second is his tender pug breed dog, who is also the darling of his father and leader of the Aguilar dynasty, since the dog has appeared in the family’s networks.

