Octavio Ocaña: "Witness" assures that a police officer hit him

Since the news emerged that the famous 22-year-old actor Octavio Ocaña recognized for his role as “Benito Rivers” on the Serie from TV “Neighbors”, theories have been made about what happened, all thanks to the photographs that emerged through the networks social where the same users noticed some details that they considered important to determine what could have happened.

Just a few minutes ago it was reported that the actor himself could have been in charge of impacting himself, however, it is being reported that there is a person who is an alleged witness of what really happened.

According to this new witness, it was a policeman who was in charge of hitting Octavio, who ended up losing his life after he was chased by the police from Cuautitlan Izcali at Mexico state.

It is known that the actor’s body was transferred to Villahermosa tabasco, where his family and friends said goodbye to him yesterday, November 1.

The situation is complicated and it is that nowhere has the name of the witnesses been declared and there are different versions about what happened in the case of TV Notes, they assured that a person very close to him had confirmed that he was involved in the sale of substances that it was for this very reason that he ended up in this situation.

In addition, they also speculated that he probably would have hit himself possibly to avoid stepping on the prison but of course that users last a long time for the veracity of that matter.



Information continues to emerge and be shared on social media.

Some theories suggested that he was probably escaping from an assault or an attempted kidnapping, thinking that perhaps the people who accompanied him would have been responsible for his loss of life.

However, his father spoke to the media assuring that these two people were friends of the family and that he was taking care of the actor.

In addition, it is also said that those involved inside the truck were drinking and that perhaps due to the nervousness of the young man, he would have made the decision to take the pistol out of the glove compartment in case of needing to defend himself from the police who was chasing him after having him made the stop and not wanting to stop.

According to the official report, the impact was through the right parietal lobe and exited through the left parietal lobe at an upward angle, so it was determined that it could have been the one that was impacted, and a toxicological test was performed in which it was positive. in two substances, alcohol and marijuana.

However, his own father has denied the authorities’ version, assuring that it was planted because he had someone to take care of him and he did not need to carry anything to defend himself.

The alleged witness, who is also a police officer, indicated that his “partner” took the life of the young Televisa actor and that he is one of the “most arrogant, corrupt and aggressive agents.” He also hinted that he could probably show his face soon, because “not everyone will have to pay for him.” If this turns out to be true, it would confirm what was said by Octavio Ocaña’s father, that the scene had been manipulated in order to wash his hands.