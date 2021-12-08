12/08/2021 at 06:30 CET

Two of the teams that seemed most hopeless at the beginning of the group stage meet this Wednesday in Germany with their options intact. Lille do so defending a leadership that could give way if they do not win in Wolfsburg, where the German team needs yes or yes to win to pass. None have a guaranteed round of 16 qualification.

Florian Kohfeldt changed the face of the ‘wolves’ when he came to replace Van Bommel but the team has fallen in recent days. One point from the last four official matches has sent Wolfsburg into a small bump from which he aspires to leave this Wednesday. Casteels will be back but Steffen is out due to injury and Nmecha due to suspension.

For their part, Lille has found themselves back with good feelings, although in the league they are still far from the noble zone. Jocelyn Gourvennec’s painting dreams of passing as first, but will have to do it without Bamba, Xeka and Weah, injured.

Probable lineups:

Wolfsburg: Casteels; Mbabu. Brooks, Lacroix, Otavio; Arnold, Vranckx; Baku, Philipp, Lukebakio; and Weghorst.

Lille: Grbic; Çelik, Fonte, Botman, Reinildo; Ikoné, Andre, Renato Sanches, Yazici; David, Yilmaz.

Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy).

Stadium: Volkswagen Arena.

Hour: 21.00