11/02/2021 at 20:59 CET

Adrià Leon

Wolfsburg it stopped his feet to a Salzburg that did not lose in official competition from April 21. The visitors started the two halves better, but they accused the lack of aim against wolves that did transform when the party demanded it. A genius of Wöber brought the Austrians into the game, but a Nmecha very effective left them without a prize in the second.

WOB

SALT

Wolfsburg

Casteels; Brooks, Guilavogui, Lacroix; Otávio (Steffen, 73 ‘), Arnold, Vranckx (Mbabu, 82’), Baku; Gerhardt (Roussillon, 73 ‘), Weghorst (Lukebakio, 63’) and Nmecha.

Salzburg

Köhn; Ulmer, Wöber, Onguene (Solet, 77 ‘), Kristensen; Sucic (Adamu, 78 ‘), Camara (Kjaergaard, 89’), Seiwald; Aaronson; Okafor and Adeyemi (Sesko, 63 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 2 Baku. 1-1 M. 30 Wöber. 2-1 M. 60 Nmecha.

Referee

Artur Soares Dias (Portugal). TA: Weghorst (28 ‘), Brooks (68’), Nmecha (83 ‘) / Ulmer (87’).

Incidents

Meeting played at the Volkswagen Arena before 24,000 spectators.

Only a minute of the game had passed and Adeyemi had already left her mark on the match, with a heads-up that resolved frankly badly against Casteels. Salzburg warned but the one that hit was Wolfsburg. Otavio for Gerhardt, who stretches to the baseline, puts it back to pass, miraculously, between a sea of ​​legs and reach the feet of Ridle Baku to the far post, you just have to push it.

Salzburg did not soften, which imposed its style and took over the ball. The first to try it after the local goal was Luka sucic, who drew a very hard blow from far away that went very close to the crosshead. And now the first half hour of the game is nearing completion, Weghorst He committed a very dangerous foul on the balcony of the area. The one in charge of putting it into play –and to make it 1-1– it was Wöber, who ordered it to be kept without any objection. Casteels came to play, but not enough to avoid a goal from a former Ajax player, who happened to take advantage of the infraction committed by the former AZ Alkmaar player.

With the 1-1 Wolfsburg returned to claim your piece of the cake and he stole control from his rival. Proof of this was the arrival of Gerhardt, who put a ball with a bow inside the little girl again so that Weghorst, somewhat forced, was very close to putting the locals ahead again. Visitor Aaronson also tried on the edge of the break, but Casteels blocked without a problem.

The start of the second half was traced to that of the first; with Adeyemi attracting all eyes. The German striker beat his back to the local rear to duel with Casteels, but again he was wrong in his execution and the ball was lost on the baseline. The other protagonist of the match on matchday 3 also had the comeback in his boots, Okafor, but his shot came out soft at the hands of the local goal. But if the start was being identical to the first, the one that would see goal it was not going to be the salzburg, which only warned. Arnold put a long ball measured at the feet of Nmecha, who did not even need to look for the goal with his eyes to put it in the square with hardly any angle.

About it was the same Nmecha to do the third a few minutes after a capital race of Lukebakio, but the ball went slightly over the German. Florian Kohfeldt’s men did not need to control the duel tempos to delve into the visiting wound and that stung Salzburg, which returned to the load. First with Sesko and then with Kristensen, although neither with luck and with the verticality of some wolves who were also able to extend their advantage on the counterattack.