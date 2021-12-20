The Timberwolves are a traditionally losing franchise. He landed in the NBA in the 1989 expansion and has only seen a time of relative light since, with Kevin Garnett as the supreme messiah of a project that reached the Conference finals in 2004, with 58 wins, Sam Cassell, Latrell Sprewell and Flip Saunders on the bench. It was the jewel in the crown for the city of Minnesota, that seventh game of the semifinals against the Kings in which Garnett went to 32 points and 21 rebounds. A historic night for a really small entity that definitively ended the ring attempts of that Sacramento project and made their fans explode with the failure of Chris Webber from the triple to force the extension. So far the Wolves came, after that success were plunged into a whirlwind of terrible results and bad sports and structural decisions that sunk the franchise, alienated Garnett and collided with the very limitations of small markets and also, of course, horrendous decisions.

Now, the city of Minnesota, with little social base, an idiosyncrasy that has nothing to do with basketball and a series of catastrophic seasons, tries to emerge in the middle of the coronavirus. The new wave devastates the NBA and leaves many teams plagued by casualties, which gives options to some like the Wolves, who can suddenly win almost any game. The team has only played a few playoffs since Garnett’s departure, in 2018, with Tom Thibodeau and the entire farce between Jimmy Buttler and the questioned work ethic and professional responsibility of Karl Anthony-Towns and Andrew Wiggins. Now, with Ryan Saunders fired in the face of the avalanche of poor results, Chris Finch on the bench and D’Angelo Russell as Towns’ dance partner (Wiggins is on the Warriors … and better for him), the Wolves are doing something like a good season. And the results, little by little, begin to arrive based on a certain pride and commendable determination.

A 25-17 run in a fourth quarter of a great defensive attitude gave the victory to the Wolves, who had 24 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists from Towns. 22 by Russell (4 of 7 in triples), 6 + 10 by Jarred Vanderbilt, 13 points by Malik Beasley, 10 of that person unfortunately turned into a character that Patrick Beverley represents, 12 by Jaden McDaniels and 16 by Jaylen Nowell. Collective play, a lot of contribution from almost everyone and a fourth consecutive victory after the Blazers, Nuggets and Lakers, which allows them to forget that previous 5-game losing streak. The Wolves occupy, with 30 games played, eighth place in the Western Conference and precisely ahead of the Mavericks, who are now relegated to ninth: 15-15 for the first and 14-15 for the Texans. One way or another, good news for the Timberwolves, who are in the thick of it despite casualties, by coronavirus or not, they have also been primed with them. Against Dallas, Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince, Josh Okogie, McKinley Wright IV and Nathan Knight were absent. Not bad.

In the Mavericks there are also casualties, but everything is very complicated without the main one, that of Luka Doncic. Fourth consecutive game lost by the Mavericks franchise player, with two opening wins over Thunder and Hornets, but a logic imposed by the defeat of the Lakers and, especially, this against the Wolves. At the end. 2-6 without the Slovenian, which has no return date. And in his absence, 28 points (4 of 13 in triples), 6 rebounds and 6 assists for Tim Hardaway Jr., 18, with 11 assists, for Jalen Brunson, 6 + 14 + 3 for Maxi Kleber and only 13 goals from a very bad Kristaps Porzingis, who stayed at 2 of 9 in shots and retired with only 23 minutes contested by pain in the right foot. Be careful with that, which could be a new casualty for some Mavericks who long for their star and pray to whoever hears them not to be involved in a coronavirus outbreak that is affecting practically all teams of an NBA that continues to try to hold out to play that Christmas day how much money gives to the competition. This is how things are.