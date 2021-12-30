

The men were caught hugging.

Photo: Facebook: Holy Milk / Courtesy

A woman who decided to take her husband to eat to his work he was tremendously surprised to see him in a very compromising position, since she found him hugging a man very affectionately.

The events were recorded in the city of Tijuana, in the Mexican state of Baja California, bordering the United States.

The image of the compromising situation was published on social networks, where went viral and generated a series of comments, mainly against.

Although allegedly, the man justified himself by saying that it was only a “Christmas hug”, according to what was published by local media.

Workers in a store in Tijuana

The men are workers in the store El Florido in Tijuana, according to what was published on the SDP news page.

In the photo published on the Holy Milk Facebook page and on the Instagram page EL REY BACINO, the two men are seen embracing in a very compromising way, one of them placed his face on the neck of the other, who hugs him from behind, which raised doubts about the true relationship between the two men.

“He grabbed it red-handed. What you see is not judged. Friend, what will I tell you? Are some comments that can be read on social networks.

The photo generated a series of reactions

“#TIJUANA a woman found her husband in the warehouse of the Florido store -ahhh how cheap !! in a very suspicious situation with her butcher companion while she was going to leave her lunch, she told her that she was just giving her a Christmas hug but she is suspicious and wants to ask for her opinion, ”the Facebook message highlights.

User comments were immediateSome were sarcastic, while others say that it is just a hug between men without compromising their sexual preference.

“What’s up with that lady’s insecurities… Compas (friends) we give each other that kind of hugs without any problem, what’s more, real men give us kisses of compas, if it is three better …! ”, Commented an Internet user.

