A woman called Zoe Snoeks passed away after falling off a 98-foot cliff while trying to take a selfie. in Belgium.

The 33-year-old woman was traveling with her wife when she lost her life; Joeri Janssen, her husband, said that since the beginning of the pandemic they both drove around Europe in their van to take “nice photos.”

“We got up very early to take pictures of the Herou,” said the husband, referring to the 4,600-foot-high rise of rocks.

Janssen reported that they went to the cliff before 9 in the morning, in a town called Nadir, in the province of Luxembourg; later, the couple planned to return home to Limburg with their dogs, who also went on the trip.

When they arrived at the scene, young Zoe Snoeks asked her husband to take care of the dogs while she took a photo on the edge of the cliff, however, the woman “disappeared” from Joeris’s eyes.

“I turned to see the dogs and told them to wait; When I looked for Zoe again, she was no longer there, ”Janssen recounted.

“I didn’t see or hear anything. No creaking, no screaming or yelling. I looked up and saw only dust, “he said; at that moment the husband called the emergency services, but he had very little network, so he ran to the hotel Le Belvedere to seek help.

“The rescue team could not find Zoe immediately, they said in French. Then they told me that unfortunately Zoe was dead ”.

The woman’s body was recovered by a team of rescuers that included police, firefighters and members of the Environmental Hazards Recognition and Intervention Group.

“Taking photos was his passion. I immediately unlocked his phone and saw that he had taken a photo on the edge of the cliff. Her last selfie, ”said the husband.

