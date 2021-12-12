

The Carnival Cruise Line company has continued to cooperate with the authorities in the search for the woman.

Photo: Daniel Slim / . / .

Members of the United States Coast Guard in conjunction with Mexican authorities have remained in search of a woman who fell overboard from a cruise ship off the coast of Mexico on Saturday, which departed from Southern California last week, authorities said.

The Coast Guard noted that a helicopter team from the San Diego sector worked with the Mexican navy to try to locate the woman who fell overboard about 35 miles off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico.

However, in a last update they reported that after 31 hours of searching, The Coast Guard said its rescuers will withdraw pending further information., and said that they are returning to US waters.

FINAL UPDATE: After 31+ hours of searching, #USCG assets are standing down pending additional information. USCG conducted first light searches this morning off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico with negative results. USCG assets are transiting back to US waters. – USCG Southern California (@USCGSoCal) December 12, 2021

For its part, the cruise company Carnival Cruise Line, to which the ship belongs, indicated that the ship continued to Ensenada after cooperating with the Coast Guard and being released, and then return to Long Beach, California, according to what was scheduled Sunday in the middle of the search for the woman.

“Our thoughts are with the passenger and her family, and our care team is providing support,” Carnival Cruise reported, according to FOX 5.

A passenger on the cruise ship gave ABC7 his impressions of the incident and how they were informed about the woman’s fall into the water.

“At around 3:00 am, we were woken up by a general announcement throughout the ship with a warning saying, ‘Man overboard! Man to water!‘”Said crew member Daniel Miranda. “So the ship has been given limited information. They told us we were caught looking for the lady. The crew has been very quiet, and of course, they have had different areas of the ship that have been cornered for their search ”.

Daniel Miranda, a paramedic firefighter from Northern California, who is one of the passengers on board, offered statements to CBS Los Angeles about the possibilities that he sees that the crew member is still alive.

“Someone would have lost their life, either by accident or by foul play. I don’t know, there is a great suspicion of foul play. Many people are worried because it is someone’s life, and it is very likely that this person will not be found alive.Miranda stated.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard claimed on Twitter that a Jayhawk MH-60 helicopter was involved in the search over ocean waters.

