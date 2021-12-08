

A young woman was forced to dig her own grave on a beach before being killed.

A 21-year-old woman was forced to dig your own grave on a beach in Brazil, before being assassinated, according to an investigation by the police of that country.

Amanda albach she was unearthed by police after a subject allegedly confessed to murdering her, after he was accused of drug dealing.

Albach was found buried on the beach of Irapiruba Norte de Laguna, in the state of Santa Catarina, in southern Brazil, last Friday.

The day before, two men and a woman had been arrested and one of the suspects revealed to the police where Amanda’s body was buried. Albach.

Amanda Albach was unearthed by the police. (Photo: Amanda Albach’s Instagram)

The suspect reportedly confessed to killing the victim with two shots, after having forced to dig his own grave on November 15.

Amanda Albach was last seen the day before her murder, when she attended a party in the nearby city of Florianopolis.

Police Chief Bruno Fernandes, from the Criminal Investigation Division, said that the young woman, who lived in Fazenda Rio Grande, in the metropolitan region of Curitiba, had traveled to Santa Catarina with a couple of friends to attend the party. another friend’s birthday.

The victim’s family lawyer, Michael Pinheiro, said that “her friends left her at the party and did not see her again.”

However, the police found “inconsistencies in the statements”, which raised suspicions about the involvement of people from the party in the disappearance of the young woman.

The young woman sent an audio message to her parents for the last time on the night of November 15; lawyer Pinheiro said that “she sent a message to her parents, around 8:40 pm, saying that she would return to Fazenda Rio Grande at dawn.”

She was killed after she dug her own grave. (Photo: Amanda Albach’s Instagram)

Police reported that Albach’s relatives said his voice was strange and that there was wind in the background of the audio message.

One of the suspects reportedly confessed that the murder occurred shortly after Albach sent the said audio message.

“One of those investigated felt uncomfortable because he realized that Amanda had told third parties that he was involved in drug trafficking,” according to Bruno Fernandes.

She reportedly took a photograph of the suspect with a weapon and sent it to people. “He did not like this situation and that is why he decided to take his life,” added the police chief.

It is currently unclear if the three suspects, who have not been named, have been charged as the investigation continues.

