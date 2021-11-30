

Authorities from Wisconsin, Minnesota and the FBI joined forces in the massive search for Carlson.

Photo: Minnesota Office of Criminal Detention / Courtesy

The remains of a Wisconsin mother who disappeared in September were located in a wooded area in Minnesotaafter his vehicle was found in a nearby lake, a private investigation indicated.

Ashley Miller Carlson, 33, was wanted by authorities since her rental car was found partially submerged in a lake outside Hinkley in eastern Minnesota on September 24, where personal belongings of the company were also found. woman.

After an arduous search of more than two months, his remains were finally found in a wooded area near the lake on Saturday, Applied Professional Services, the private detective firm Carlson’s family hired to the Duluth News Tribune, told the Duluth News Tribune.

At the moment the authorities have not commented on the tragic discovery and so far no possible suicide is suspected.

“This is a sad day that our family hoped would not come and there are still many questions that need to be answered.But the important thing is that now we have Ashley, ”said the mother of the deceased, Krista Struck.

Earlier this month, the Pine County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota reported that they conducted different interviews and executed 21 search warrants in the search for Carlson.

Authorities also tracked the lake twice and made 15 land searches in the surrounding area., according to the Pine Sheriff’s Office.

“Our family received incredible support from the community over the past few weeks and we thank Christian Aid Ministries’ volunteer search and rescue team, the many law enforcement agencies involved, and Applied Professional Services for helping locate Ashley,” said the Carlson’s mother.

With information from NY Post

