

San Diego police thanked their community partners for the effort to locate Norris.

A 20-year-old Indiana woman who disappeared in San Diego, California under mysterious circumstances in November was found alive, announced the local police this Saturday.

The San Diego Police Department said investigators met with the missing Lateche Norris on Saturday and confirmed she was safe, FOX 5 San Diego reported.

“Detectives also verified that Norris was and is not the victim of any crime.Reported Lt. Adam Sharki. “Norris thanked the public for their concern and asked for privacy.”

Ms. Norris thanked the public for their concern and asked for privacy. The San Diego Police Department thanks its public safety and community partners for their effort in locating Ms. Norris. 2/2 – San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) December 5, 2021

Norris had last been seen with her boyfriend, Joseph “Joey” Smith on November 4 entering a 7-Eleven near Petco Park around 11:25 pm.

The next day, Norris allegedly called his mother, Cheryl Walker, from a stranger’s phone after a heated argument with Smith, who reported the disappearance of his daughter on November 9.

On November 10, Norris’s family filed a missing persons report with the San Diego Police Department, and that’s when Sharki noted that the young woman’s case was for a missing person and that it was active and ongoing.

During the search process, Walker was in San Diego actively trying to find his daughter, and he was the one who commented on the news that Norris was healthy and safe from a GoFundMe account he created to help pay for the young woman’s search costs.

“I have no further updates at this time, but I wanted everyone to know as soon as possible that we did,” he reported. “I’ll take a moment to catch my breath. Thank you!“

