

Workers at rival crane companies fled after the 48-year-old woman was shot.

As a result of a brawl between rival crane companies in Queens, New Yorkk, a woman was shot and injured in the leg on Saturday night.

The incident occurred when a Range Rover crashed into the parked vehicle of Susy Delgado, 48, and several others at 77th Street and Sutter Avenue, in Ozone Park, ABC7 reviewed.

Delgado reported that a neighbor saw the accident, and that the teens who caused the crash got into a BMW that was following them closely and left the scene, leaving Range Rover at the scene.

Subsequently, two drivers from rival tow truck companies appeared to seek to take the vehicle first and they began to throw their fists.

“One of them said ‘you always do this, you always get to the scene before us and it’s not okay. It is by zone; by zone, ‘”Delgado said.

Then, after these words, the other tow truck driver pulled out a gun and tried to shoot his rival; however, Delgado was attacked, who was shot in the thigh by a stray bullet while trying to escape from the scene.

“I felt a tingle. I felt my leg was numb so I touched her and felt my pants get wetDelgado said.

When she realized that she had a wound that went down to her nails two days after being shot, she asked God to keep her alive.

“God please save me, because I want to see my children achieve their goals, and be there when my son graduates from college and becomes a doctor, “he said.

The New York Fire Department (EMS) Office of Emergency Medical Services managed to get Delgado to Brookdale University Hospital, and came home Sunday night struggling with crutches to be able to walkr, Daily News reported.

Although the NYPD quickly responded to the 911 call for the shooting, Delgado made no secret of his frustration over the calls he tried to make when his vehicle was crashed, since in his opinion, if they had arrived on time, the dispute between the workers of the crane company would have been avoided.

So far there have been no arrests and Delgado’s vehicle was towed.

