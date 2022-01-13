

The case on alleged gender violence committed by “Juanma” López, could have a new obstacle in the absence of testimonies.

Photo: ROBYN BECK / ARCHIVE / .

Andrea Ojeda, who last September reported being the victim of assault and mistreatment by her ex-partner, the former Puerto Rican boxer Juan Manuel “Juanma” López, expressed his wish not to testify against the athlete in the trial for gender violence that began this Wednesday.

Local media collect the testimony of the woman before Judge Ana Cruz, a moment that she used to ensure that they feel pressured by the Prosecutor’s Office to participate in the trial.

Ojeda said he understood the interest of the Prosecutor’s Office after the publication of videos on social networks in which he denounced the events, but He claimed to have suffered great anxiety since his complaint.

“I feel that I have not been listened to and that I have been pressured. In many meetings with the people who are supposed to defend me, we have not had good communication. They have humiliated me, yelled at me and treated me badly “he said before the judge.

The magistrate clarified to the boxer’s ex-partner that the order for him to appear to testify responds to the court’s directive and not to a strategy of the Prosecutor’s Office.

The former Puerto Rican boxer she pleaded not guilty last October in the case of gender violence against her ex-partner, at the hearing for the arraignment held in the Caguas court before Judge Cruz.

López pleaded not guilty to the seven charges against him for alleged violations of Law 54 on Domestic Violence.

López faces six charges of violation of article 3.1 (mistreatment) and one for article 3.3 (mistreatment by threat) of Law 54 of Domestic Violence of Puerto Rico.

Ojeda alleged through social networks that he was a victim of mistreatment by the former boxer. In addition, he presented images of some blows that López allegedly caused him.

The old champion was involved in a similar case in 2015 when his then ex-partner Geraldine Crespo also accused him of mistreatment, although the charges were eventually dropped.

On September 23rd, López was released after posting a $ 35,000 bond, after getting a reduction from the initial $ 175,000 at the request of the defense.

The former Puerto Rican boxer was a professional between 2005 and 2019, when He was a world champion by the World Boxing Organization in the junior featherweight and featherweight categories.

Read also:

– Mano de Piedra Durán threw a hook at Julio César Chávez: “Canelo is bigger”

– They confirm the next rival of Floyd Mayweather: “I grew up with lions, I am not afraid of any human being”