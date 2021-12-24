Vyvianna Quiñonez, 28, pleaded guilty of hitting a flight attendant in the face during the flight of southwest Airlines from Sacramento to San Diego, which occurred on May 23 of this year.

Quiñonez will be sentenced in March in the San Diego Federal Court, the woman could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $ 250,000. However, prosecutors said they will likely recommend a sentence of four months in custody and six months in home confinement, as reported by KGTV-TV.

Quiñonez boarded Southwest Airlines Flight 700 from Sacramento International Airport to San Diego International Airport. During the final descent of the flight, Quiñonez was not wearing his mask correctly, he unbuckled his seat belt and pulled the tray table down, all in violation of federal rules and regulations.

A flight attendant approached Quiñonez and asked him to fasten his seat belt, put the tray away, and put on his mask correctly.

It was then that the woman began to record the assistant with her cell phone, pushed her, then stood up, punched her in the face and pulled her hair before other passengers intervened.

What happened was recorded in a video recorded by another of the passengers, who shared the images on her Facebook account.

Upon landing in San Diego, Vyvianna quinonez she was detained by the local police to face a federal crime.

The plea agreement states that, as a result of the assault, the flight attendant she was taken to the hospital and suffered several injuries. Three of the flight attendant’s teeth were chipped, causing two teeth to be replaced with crowns. The stewardess’s left eye was bruised; suffered a cut below the left eye, which required three stitches; and he had a finger-shaped bruise on his right forearm.

“The flight attendant who was assaulted was simply doing her job to ensure the safety of all passengers on board the plane,” said Acting US Attorney Randy Grossman. “It is inexcusable for anyone to use violence on an airplane for any reason, particularly towards a flight attendant who is there to keep all passengers safe. We will not tolerate violence or interference with the flight crew, and we will press charges. criminal charges against those who break the law “.

