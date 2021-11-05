

Jennifer Leigh Ryan traveled from Texas to take part in the assault on the Capitol.

Photo: Brendan Smialowski / . / .

A real estate broker who bragged that she would not go to jail for being blonde, white and having a good job after taking part in the assault on the Capitol in January, was sentenced this Thursday to 60 days in jail.

The woman identified as Jennifer Leigh Ryan, 51, has pleaded guilty to a charge of marching, demonstrating or picketing the capitol building, CBS News reported.

During sentencing, Ryan showed regret for what he did, stating: “This is nothing remotely like what I am.”

The real estate broker flew to the Capitol with a group of people from Denton, Texas, in a private plane, documenting her experience that day on her social media.

Ryan could be seen emphasizing that his group came to storm the capitol. It was also recorded on a Facebook live where he is seen entering the Capitol, and he could be seen saying phrases such as: “Life or death, it doesn’t matter. Here we go”.

Meanwhile, Judge Christopher Cooper made it clear that Ryan was prosecuted for her actions during the assault on the Capitol, not for her political beliefs.

“His case has generated a lot of public interest,” Cooper said. “And as a result, people will be interested in knowing what sentence he receives. That ruling will tell you something about what the courts are like and how our country responded. And I think the sentence should tell them that we take them very seriously, and that it should never happen again. “.

The justification for Ryan’s active participation in the assault on the Capitol was because he was following “its president” (Donald Trump), in statements offered to CBS Dallas-Fort. “He asked us to travel there. He asked us to be there. “

Months later, he assured from his Twitter account that he would not go to jail for his actions, mainly for his physical features.

“I’m sorry, I have blonde hair, white skin, a great job, a great future and I’m not going to jail.”Ryan said in March from the social network.

In January, PayPal closed his account after he tried to accept donations to pay his legal fees and business losses while the FBI continued investigations.

As part of your sentence, Ryan will have to pay $ 1,500 in fines to the Architect of the Capitol.

