12/01/2021 at 11:44 CET

Sport.es

Last Tuesday, November 30 in the afternoon, the fourth talk took place at the new facilities of the SPORT Newspaper in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat “SPORT WITL Talks by Banc Sabadell: Women and sport, the eternal career & rdquor;. It’s about a social project, hosted by the inspiring content platform ‘Where is the limit?’ and the SPORT newspaper and with the support of Sabadell Bank, that aims to give voice and diffusion to the role of women in sport and in society.

The first to arrive were Luciana Alves, an amateur ultra-distance athlete who overcame a situation of gender violence, and Patricia Folch, an amateur runner who overcame breast cancer. Several minutes later, the journalist and moderator of the event Carme Barceló and finally, Agna Egea, social integrator and athlete with Multiple Sclerosis.

At 16:30 the live broadcast of the round table began, It was broadcast on the SPORT YouTube channel and Facebook Live, and it talked about the power that sport has as a tool to overcome adversity, whether in the form of illness or complicated personal and social situations, such as gender violence.

At the end of the event there was time to take a photo with the trophies of the League, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. Without a doubt, the fourth “SPORT WITL Talks by Banc Sabadell: Women and sport, the eternal career & rdquor; It was very interesting, one more step of a project with a very necessary goal, which is none other than to fight for gender equality in sport, and to give maximum visibility and voice to the role of women in sport and in society. If you haven’t seen it you can see it here