10/22/2021 at 11:40 AM CEST

Sport.es

The social project “SPORT WITL Talks by Banco Sabadell: ‘Women and sport: the eternal race’ & rdquor;, whose objective is promote gender equality in sports and giving voice and dissemination to the role of women in sports and in society is still underway. And he does it with the third of the talks that are jointly organizing in recent months the SPORT Newspaper and the inspiring content platform ‘Where is the limit?‘, with the support of Sabadell Bank, in which they will talk about the energizing power of social networks, and how they influence the promotion of women’s sports.

Said talk, totally free, It will take place next Thursday, October 28 at 4:30 p.m. through the YouTube channel and SPORT Facebook Live. The journalist Carme Barceló will once again be the moderator of a round table in which three women will participate who, in addition to being great athletes, carry out great motivational work through their virtual platforms: Eva Llinàs, Marta Guerrero and Judit Abarca.

Marta Guerrero. Amateur ultra-distance athlete and mother of 6 children. He found running when life got very uphill, a time when sport was his strength and medicine. Although he started running on asphalt, achieving good marks, his passion for nature and the desire to overcome his limits led him to ultratrail world. He has raced through various countries of the world in adventure competitions, crossing deserts, jungles and volcanoes & mldr; Feel the responsibility of transmitting to your 6 children the love for sports and nature, the value of effort, and the passion to live life to the bottom, enjoying every moment.

Through his social networks he tries transmit to the world the desire to play sports and encourage the people who follow to improve their quality of life and their mental and physical health, to challenge themselves, to dare& mldr; and at the same time it tries to give visibility to women in the world of sports and show that motherhood does not have to be a limit to aspire to great goals.

Eva Llinàs. He started 5 years ago to participate in stage races, something that he is so passionate about that he has never stopped. And it is that motivates posing challenges that seem impossible and see that, with the proper preparation and the necessary physical and mental strength, anything is possible. Thanks to ultra-distance running, Eva has been able to travel around the world, meet amazing people, and encourage and motivate others to start running.

Judit Abarca. She has a degree in Physical Activity and Sports Sciences from the INEFC of Barcelona, ​​has a Master’s Degree in Physical Education (UB) and another in Nutrition in Physical Activity and Sports (UOC), as well as several specialization courses in training. Furthermore, it is physical trainer, both for athletes and the general population, specialized in running; mobility, conditioning and functional training; and rollerobics (skates).

You will find all the information about this project on the web www.witl.es/talks