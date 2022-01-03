Over the years science has proven that intimate relationships have many health benefits for men and women, but experts from the University of Berlin found that women who have more sex have more developed brains. This curious finding was verified with complex brain imaging studies obtained through magnetic resonance imaging of female volunteers.

The researchers identified the region of the brain related to the stimulation of the female genitalia and observed the changes that sexual practice generates in that area.

To do this, they examined the connection between brain development and genital touch in 20 female volunteers between 18 and 45 years of age who experienced clitoral stimulation using a small round vibrator placed in their underwear, while his brain was scanned by researchers from various German academic and health institutions.

The vibrator was activated eight times, for 10 seconds each time with 10 seconds of rest. Using this method, the experts obtained functional MRI images of each of the participants, who also answered several questions about how often they had had sex for a year.

The authors of the research, published in the Journal of Neuroscience, found that the brain’s so-called somatosensory cortex was activated every time the vibrator was turned on. This brain region was also found to be thicker in women who reported having more sex.

The somatosensory cortex of the brain is an area specialized in receive and interpret the sensory information we receive through the skin, muscles and jointsIn other words, it interprets the sensations of temperature, pain, texture or pressure, but it also receives and transmits the information related to the position that our body keeps in relation to the surrounding space.

Researchers believe that having sex on a frequent basis can further expand that area of ​​the brain due to the so-called “Brain plasticity”, which is the ability of this organ to develop certain regions depending on how often they are used. In addition, they believe that this type of research can help women who have sexual performance problems from various causes.

“Our results pave the way for future research on the plasticity of the human genital cortex as a function of normal or adverse experience, as well as changes in pathological conditions, that is, sexual dysfunction, sexual deviance, or risky sexual behavior”Wrote the German experts.

