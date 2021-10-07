10/07/2021

On at 13:54 CEST

Check the results of each day and the classifications of the Women’s Champions League 2021-2022.

The group phase started on October 5 and will end on December 16, while the quarter-finals phase will begin on March 22 and 23.

The FC Barcelona is co-leader of his group after debuting with a comfortable win against Arsenal (4-1). The Hoffenheim German also added the three points in the first match against the Koge (5-0).

For his part, Real Madrid, the second Spanish team in the maximum continental competition also started on the right foot with its victory by the minimum against the Zhytlobud-1 (0-1).

RESULTS DAY 1

FC Barcelona – Arsenal: 4-1

Benfica – Bayern Munich: 0-0

Häcken – Lyon: 0-3

Hoffenheim – Koge: 5-0

Zhytlobud-1 – Real Madrid: 0-1

Servette – Juventus: 0-3

Chelsea – Wolfsburg: 3-3

Breidablik – PSG: 0-2

CHAMPIONS CLASSIFICATIONS 21-22

PuestoPaísPJPGPEPPGFGCPuntos1Juventus11003032Wolfsburgo10103313Chelsea10103314Servette1001030PuestoPaísPJPGPEPPGFGCPuntos1París SG11002032Real Madrid11001033Zhytlobud-110010104Breidablik1001020PuestoPaísPJPGPEPPGFGCPuntos1Hoffenheim11005032FC Barcelona11004133Arsenal10011404Koge1001050PuestoPaísPJPGPEPPGFGCPuntos1Lyon11003032Bayern Múnich10100013Benfica10100014Häcken1001030