11/28/2021 at 8:39 PM CET

With the defeat against the Faroe Islands (12-0), Jorge Vilda’s team is the solo leader of group B of the qualifying group stage for the 2023 World Cup. However, they are squeezed below by the Scots, two points. Both will meet at La Cartuja next Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. (CET).

‘La Roja’ dominated the match from start to finish against the Faroese and did not let the Faroese build from behind and one of the protagonists was Leila Ouahabi. He dominated the left wing at will and shone with his centers to the area. Ouahabi, the FC Barcelona side, analyzes in the national team’s media how the team experienced the win.

“The feelings were very good and the team was very good. We knew how to adapt to the game situations and that helped everything to flow better.” “That he had those actions per band and those connections that ended in attendance”, Leila acknowledges.

One step away from getting the ticket to Australia and New Zealand by 2023, Leila believes that “The team, right now, is very good”. “There has been a change in terms of group growth and improvement”, and it is that in this qualifying phase they have not conceded any goal and accumulate 35 in favor.

Right now, the other objective of the selection is the Eurocup which will be played in July and, the footballer, highlights that “the performance during these years has been growing a lot and that has made us a much more competitive team like the one we are currently being.”

On a personal level, the blaugrana recognizes that “it is a privilege to be able to attend each concentration, I value it very much and I love it“. Ouahabi seriously injured her knee in June in a friendly and was out for 5 months. She returned to play in October after undergoing surgery and, a week after being discharged, Vilda trusted her again.