When Sergio Maravilla Martinez (54-3-2, 30 KO) decided to come out of retirement in 2020 and return to the rings set the goal of being world champion among the middleweight players once again. And the belt that always looked fixed was that of the Japanese Ryota murata (16-2, 13 KO), owner of the WBA. In his 18 professional fights, the Japanese have already faced an Argentine and Ole spoke to him. Gastón Vega (28-15-2, 11 KO) lost against the 35-year-old fighter in January 2016, in Shanghai (China), by knockout in the second round, but he is confident that the Quilmeño can win and establish himself in the elite through all 46.

“In the three fights he did (NdeR: He beat the Spanish José Miguel Fandiño, the Finnish Jussi Koivula and the English Brian Rose) I saw him well for the time he had not fought. He lacks rhythm and is far from what we were used to, but nobody is going to take away what he has. The talent maintains it and the magic is there. It is one of the best I have ever seen. Maravilla has exquisite boxing, a great change of pace and very good leg work, ”Vega explained from Río Negro, where at 38 he was also bitten by the bug to return.

He has been training for eight months now and lost 16 kilos after breaking the 100 barrier. He wants to get closer to 80, since the challenge is to return to super middleweight, which is capped at 76,200. In that category it was last presented in December 2018 in Germany. “Saving the distances between one and the other, I, fat as I am, when you put on your gloves, you feel like getting into the ring. I want to go back to 100%, not 8 or 9 points. I’m going to come back better, I’m not older, yes wiser”, He acknowledged.

Murata beat Vega in two rounds.

-How is Murata’s boxing?

-He is an exquisite boxer, with great aim but he is not an exceptional boxer. He hits me on the back of the neck and throws me. If Maravilla has good legs, with the boxing he imposes, he has many possibilities. Murata is rustic, but with impeccable physical preparation. The next day we got up at the hotel for breakfast, we went to the gym and he had been running on the treadmill for an hour. How far they were from each other, I was light years away from his professionalism …

-What other virtues do you see in him?

-It is simple and simplicity makes it difficult. It does nothing more, does what it has to do and that’s it. He works straight, with a pointed hand, he doesn’t even open his mouth, ha. I feel that for Maravilla a guy like these is better than one who comes out like a bull. His greatest resource was displacement, to make the fight he wanted.

Maravilla Martínez accumulates three wins since his return.

-Marvel is 46 years old, while Murata is 35. Can that be decisive?

-Age is a number. Look at Manny Pacquiao, who was already a man and still dominating. If he trains like before, Maravilla can be champion again. It’s going to be a long-winded fight, it doesn’t end in two or three rounds because it’s not that Murata hits and knocks out, he’s more of a slow-working fighter. It is little by little that it will hurt. I have no doubt that the best Maravilla is more than the best Murata. We will have to see what happens in the course of the rounds, but he can be beaten if he is 100% physically.

Martinez wants a positive 2022.

Both Vega and Martínez look forward to 2022 with many pineapples and arms raised. Both, in their measure, want to kiss the glory that they knew how to have a few years ago …

Murata goes against GGG



Before a hypothetical fight with Maravilla, Ryota Murata will face Gennady Golovkin in Saitama on 12/29.

