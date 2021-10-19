It’s not news that Hollywood has a sinister history of gender pay gaps. Women in industry do not earn the same as men, despite doing the same job and sometimes despite having the same experience. That is why Gal Gadot was not satisfied with leaving his salary at the same figure for Wonder Woman – 92% to return in the sequel Wonder Woman 1984 – 76% and say they were willing to give up the role for it.

In an interview with Elle, the actress Gal gadot explained that he was very clear after the success of Wonder Woman at the box office that the dynamics had changed and now she had more bargaining power than before that first film. She explained that she asked for a raise to return for the second part, if she had not agreed with the studio, she assures that she would have been ready to lose the role and refuse to return to the set:

[Al principio, cuando le dieron el papel] I was extremely grateful. That was my first big break. If you see it as a card game, my hand was better. I was willing to let him lose and not do it if they didn’t pay me fairly.

In case you don’t remember, Wonder Woman – 92% made more than $ 800 million globally. The Patty Jenkins film also received critical acclaim. However, both the director and the protagonist have been clear that they had to renegotiate to return to the second part. This is because the film is truly the first by a female heroine to prove its success at the box office.

Unfortunately, the sequel did not have the same fate. The film failed to impress both critics and fans. And as if that were not enough, it was also affected by the pandemic, since it was delayed more than six months and it was the first film that the Warner Bros studio decided to release under its simultaneous strategy on HBO Max. On top of that, its premiere took place in mid-December before the second wave of the pandemic in several countries.

All of these factors were not ignored. Just last Saturday, it was confirmed that Jenkins is working, as suspected, on a third part. Wonder woman 3 It is currently in development and, previously, the director had explained that she already had the story more or less clear. Gadot will also return as the Amazon, so we can only hope they can do better justice to the first film.

Meanwhile, the role did serve to catapult the career of the Israeli actress, which this year caused controversy for tweets in favor of the army of that country during a week of intense bombings in Palestinian territory. Outside of these topics, we will see her back in the long-awaited Red Notice, a Netflix action film that will arrive before the end of the year on the platform and in which she shares credits with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

