Six months have passed since HBO Max arrived in Latin America. One of the most important streaming markets in the region is Mexico and now the platform has revealed that, in that first semester, the title of the DC saga that has most attracted the attention of subscribers is Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%, a sequel directed by Patty Jenkins that hit theaters more than half a year before the service was launched.

Through a statement, HBO Max shared some of its most played titles during the first six months of its arrival in Mexico. As you know, the platform has content from different networks and the Warner Bros. studio. The information they share ensures that, among DC films, the one most viewed by Mexicans has been Wonder Woman 1984, a film that was released during one of the strongest moments of the pandemic in December of last year.

The statement does not give figures, and seems to focus only on what was played in Mexico, without counting data from the rest of Latin America, but it seems to be among the great DC titles that arrived this year, such as Zack’s La Liga de la Justicia Snyder – 82% and The Suicide Squad – 91%, none were as attractive to the Mexican public as the eighties adventure of Diana, a character played by Gal Gadot.

It is perhaps precisely because many people did not dare to go to the movies to see it during its debut in the middle of the Christmas season before the availability of vaccines that subscribers wanted to give it a try when it arrived with the extensive catalog of HBO Max. Another title that the statement assures has been the most watched is Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone – 80%, as well as Evil – 67% from James Wan.

Original series from Mexico like The killer of oblivion Y Juanpa + Chef they would have been more viewed than many other foreign titles according to the statement. Obviously, there is no way to corroborate the data of the platform, a complaint that has been made with this and all the others, which are generally very cautious about offering reproduction figures on their content. So you can be a bit skeptical about all this.

Latin America was the first market outside the United States to which HBO Max ventured. And it will be from the beginning of 2022 that it will begin to bring some of the most attractive titles to its subscribers. In just the first few months, the second season of the acclaimed Euphoria is expected – 76%, as well as the DC spin-off. Peacemaker and the Harry Potter cast reunion for the franchise’s 20th anniversary.

For all DC fans, remember that Wonder woman 3 It is already officially in development and that The Batman arrives in theaters in March, although it has not been confirmed how long we will have to wait after its release on the billboard to be able to see it on the platform. Until then, HBO Max has an excellent promotion for Mexico that consists of a 50 percent discount on the annual subscription until January 9, so if you don’t have yours yet, check the page to consult the terms and conditions of the discount and not to miss your favorite series and movies from that comic book company.

