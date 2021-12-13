Wonder Woman is a fantastic character who has transcended borders and has inspired millions. It first appeared in All Star Comics # 8 in 1941 and has been a constant in the comic book world ever since. The fame and glory of the character has been seen for many decades, but some in networks believe that it was Zack Snyder who gave him everything he enjoys now. Through Twitter, hundreds of fans of Diana Prince argue that the superheroine owes nothing to Snyder and that it was not he who was in charge of making it popular, it already was.

It is impossible not to point out that the versions of Wonder Woman offered by Patty Jenkins and Zack Snyder are somewhat different, each director made his own vision work in the different projects and the distinctions are stark. While the first made her more vulnerable and alien to the armed conflict, the second gives us an Amazon princess who does not think twice when executing her enemies. Fans of the version of Justice League were fascinated by Diana Prince’s display, while followers of Patty Jenkins prefer the superhero, oblivious to excessive violence and turned into an icon of peace and temperance. Everyone actually chooses their favorite.

The user @Snyder_all He posted a tweet that went viral stating that Wonder Woman is now famous for Zack. The anger in networks has become notorious.

Zack Snyder introduces Wonder Woman in 2016. 5 years later, he has 2 solo movies and a video game.

Wonder Woman has many projects ahead of her. In addition to the video game just announced and that will be in charge of Monolith, in the future it will also arrive Wonder woman 3What do we know about the delivery? Very little actually. Wonder Woman 1984 was not exactly a success for Warner, so they are thinking about the story very well before starting the project. The sequel moved a bit away from the idea that the public had about Wonder Woman during its introduction to the DCEU, presenting us with a much more peaceful Diana, without a shield or sword so as not to send a message of violence and aggression to the public. The film received mixed reviews and the coronavirus pandemic did not allow it to gain good numbers in theaters.

Despite the failures, Patty jenkins is eager for the development of Wonder woman 3, a sequel that will apparently close with the character’s story in the DCEU. The director was present at the DC FanDome held in mid-October, a world-class event in which previews of the brand’s most anticipated projects were presented; during his panel he shared a few words about the third film which of course include Gal and Lynda Carter, could it be a closure at the height of the superheroine?

We are so excited about Wonder Woman 3. Gal, who is so upset that she is not here, who is the busiest person in the world with three young children and filming, she is so upset that she can’t be here. But three o’clock [Jenkins, Gadot y Lynda Carter] we’re really excited about some exciting things coming with Wonder Woman 3.

Here is a compilation of tweets critiquing the aforementioned viral post and celebrating the accomplishments that Wonder Woman has achieved over and above Zack snyder.

To think that Wonder Woman got her video game and two movies thanks to Zack Snyder is extremely disrespectful.

Guys, did you know that Zack Snyder invented and popularized Wonder Woman?

Zack Snyder made Wonder Woman popular with the general audience. Some people need to know that the world does not resolve around the US.

“Zack Snyder made Wonder Woman popular.” Look, this shit is why no one takes them seriously.

“Zack made Wonder Woman popular.” Why? Because of your movie, directed by Patty Jenkins? ‘Because of Zack Snyder’s Justice League being released exclusively on a streaming platform? Nah. Wonder Woman is the most recognized superhero of all time. As it should. To be.

Some are on the side of Snyder.

I never thought I’d see Wonder Woman save Batman and Superman’s butt in their own movie. Thanks to Zack Snyder for turning her into a fierce leader and warrior. Your impact on the character is huge.

Zack Snyder gave Wonder Woman one of the best performances of all time in Dawn of Justice. His entry into Battle was easily one of the audience’s favorite moments in a superhero movie. His popularity skyrocketed after that. That is a hard fact. Deal with it!

