For a long time DC Comics has declared that Wonder Woman is a bisexual superhero, but for some reason many forget it and thus it becomes a novelty when in a new comic they announce it again. In the case of characters like Jon Kent, the new Superman, or Tim Drake, the third Robin, it is a surprise when it is announced that they are bisexual, but with Wonder Woman, it is a fact that was already known.

However, a new comic reaffirms it, one written by Tom Taylor. In Dark Knights of Steel # 2, it is revealed that Diana Prince is in a relationship with the Kryptonian Zala, and they kiss. The only reason this is a novelty is because it is a version of the character in an alternate reality, so we could say that Wonder Woman is also bisexual in this reality.

Taylor was also the author of the comic Superman: Son of Kal-El, where Jon Kent became known as bisexual, as he maintains a relationship with reporter Jay Nakamura, with whom he attends marches to protest against global warming, among other adventures they have. Despite the controversy surrounding this comic, it has become known that it was a best-seller.

Image: IGN

Wonder Woman is one of the most well-known DC Comics characters, but although she already had many fans and an extensive history in comics, it was the live-action versions that established her as a superhero of the masses, with Lynda Carter in the lead. television series from the 70s, and with Gal Gadot in the movies. The latter appeared for the first time in Batman vs Superman: The Origin of Justice – 27%, a film that divided audiences and critics but was moved by the presentation that Wonder Woman had. A year later Wonder Woman was released – 92%, directed by Patty Jenkins, and on that occasion critics and audiences welcomed the film with open arms.

Then Gadot was in Justice League – 41%, which was a complete flop at the box office and a disappointment to fans and critics. However, in 2021 we got to see the director’s original cut, Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, and in this one the version of Wonder Woman that we saw made the fans much happier. The sequel to Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%, it was not to the liking of many, but a third installment is already in development. We do not know if at some point in the saga this version of Wonder Woman will be shown as bisexual, but it would be interesting to see it, since it is something that many want to see on the screen.

In 2017, shortly after the release of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film starring Gal gadot, the LGBTQ activist Gianna Collier-Pitts created a petition for the character to be declared bisexual:

The likelihood of Wonder Woman being bisexual has been alluded to over the years, primarily in the comics. Wonder Woman: Rebirth writer Greg Rucka even confirmed that ‘Diana has been in love and had relationships with other women,’ so why is this so difficult to translate this on the big screen? Diana Prince comes from Themyscira, land of the Amazons and inhabited exclusively by women. This should serve as reason enough to confirm her sexuality, as any close relationships she might have had prior to her romantic history with Steve Trevor would have had to be with another woman. Some of you may be thinking that this specificity doesn’t make a difference, but for people like me who are rarely reflected in the media, trust me. Makes it.

