By Dency Milan

The Cuban pitcher did an excellent job in the field, to save the honor against the very hitters Sultans of Monterrey in the final game of the series in Monterrey.

In the Palace of the Sultans, Carlos Juan Viera worked six and two-thirds innings, spacing four hits, with four strikeouts, three walks and an earned run. Carlos was coming from a fixed line of 1-2 with a 5.15 ERA in 15.1 innings of work. With his work today, he lowered his ERA to 4.22, with 11 strikeouts, eight walks, allowing 10 runs, all earned.

The Cuban-born had not had quality outings, giving away many free transit tickets, in addition to being easily connected, since he has allowed 24 hits in 21.1 innings of work.

Although he started low on the scoreboard, allowing hits from Edgar Robles with Anthony Giansanti, who had reached third, first by double and then ran to third base with rolling to second base.

But in the next inning his teammate Josuan Hernández guaranteed to compose himself when he homered, his third in the Arco League. In order to compose itself and not allow more freedoms to the fearsome battery of the Sultans of Monterrey.

Today is smiling and knowing that ✨Josuan Hernández✨ is on our side. DC. @ josuanhern5516 # LEÑACAÑERO #LaMPXSKY #SKYSportsMX pic.twitter.com/ZpUzjVlOui – Cañeros de Los Mochis (@verdesxsiempre) October 24, 2021

The game was very tense, his team had three opportunities to score with the bases loaded and they could not support him, in the sixth up they combined to by sheer luck manufacture a run to put him in a position to win.

With a sacrifice fly ✨El Camachón✨ drives ✨Jorgito Rivera✨

And this is how we get ahead on the scoreboard. # LEÑACAÑEROS #LaMPXSKY #SKYSportsMX pic.twitter.com/Q8hYNDrY17 – Cañeros de Los Mochis (@verdesxsiempre) October 24, 2021

His countryman Daysbel Hernández managed to throw a clean inning, with three strikeouts to ensure the victory and score his save. Daysbel managed to launch sustained 98-mile straights.

The sugarcane players continue to suffer the cold basement of the first round of the Mexican Pacific League, but today with the superb performance of Carlos Juan Viera, they managed to avoid the sweep at the Sultans’ home, and give a blow that makes them start a positive streak and get them out of the cold basement.