We are at the end of 2021, and that means that awards are being given to the best (and worst) video games of the year.

We’ve seen a lot of winners, but what about the games that didn’t turn out so well this year? If you’re wondering what exactly the worst games of the year were, Metacritic has put together a “Top 10” list. This was the criterion:

«Lowest scoring games released for any platform between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021. Games are ranked by Metascore (as of December 18, 2021) before rounding, and any titles with less than 7 reviews from professional critics is excluded. If a single title had been listed multiple times due to low scores on more than one platform, we only include the version with the lowest score «.

While the overall winner is technically eFootball 2022 for PC, the worst game specifically for Nintendo Switch was Balan Wonderworld. Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto Trilogy for Switch was the only other Nintendo version mentioned on the list, taking sixth place.

eFootball 2022-25 (PC) Balan Wonderworld – 36 (Nintendo Switch) Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood – 42 (PS4) Taxi Chaos – 42 (PS4) Of Bird and Cage (PC) GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – 47 (Nintendo Switch) I Saw Black Clouds – 48 (PS4) Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace – 48 (PC) Demon Skin – 48 (PC) Necromunda: Hired Gun – 49 (PS4)

This is what Metacritic had to say about these two games:

Wonderworld Balance:

A new 3D platformer from the creator of Sonic the Hedgehog? Count on us! [Revisa las revisiones …] Er, on second thought, maybe not. It’s one thing to be a retro-style platformer, which might have its charms, but it’s another thing when the game actually plays the way it was done decades ago, which is how critics felt about the crunchy Balan Wonderworld. (It doesn’t help that Balan has a strange costume change mechanic, overly simplistic controls, and an incomprehensible storyline, either.) The game appears to be a commercial failure, with creator Yuji Naka retiring from Square Enix shortly after its unfavorable release.

While the Switch version may have the lowest Metascore in the game, Balan Wonderworld scored low across all platforms, though it managed to sneak into the yellow rank with a 51 on PS5.

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy:

Need more proof that we now live in the darkest timeline? How about including one of the most famous franchises in the video game world on our list of the worst games of the year? Rockstar’s remastered compilation of three old Grand Theft Auto titles: 2001’s Grand Theft Auto III, 2002’s Vice City, and 2004’s San Andreas, each of which scored in the 90s over their original releases, turned out to be one of the biggest game disappointments of 2021. The remastered graphics managed to remove some of the charms of the originals and introduce new distractions and inconsistencies, while the compilation also had unexpected bugs at launch. The next-gen console versions (on PS5 and XBX) of the trilogy were slightly better than this Switch version, which suffered even more performance issues, but was still completely disappointing.