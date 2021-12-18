12/18/2021 at 17:07 CET

Tiger Woods returned to a golf course, along with his 12-year-old son Charlie, to play the Pro-Am tournament, prior to the celebration of the PNC Championship, which starts this Saturday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Florida.

The former number one took the attention of this day prior to the tournament in which couples formed by a ‘Major’ champion and a direct relative compete. Woods competes alongside his son Charlie, after finishing seventh last year.

Charlie Woods, who was the main protagonist last year, gave way on Friday to his father, whom everyone wanted to see up close and how he has recovered from the serious accident he suffered in California just 10 months ago.

Hopeful return

This time, Woods exposed himself to television cameras and viewers, and the result was more than good considering that he had not played a competition for a year, precisely in the same tournament with his son.

Woods, who will turn 46 on December 30, He still does not know when he will be able to return to the PGA Tour, although he showed a more than good level of play despite his inactivity. On occasion he was seen to be uncomfortable walking.

“It has been a fantastic day to be able to compete again in some way and do it with my son, although I still have a long road to rehabilitation,” he said.. “I still don’t have the strength in my leg to endure a round of professional play. Here is different & rdquor ;, recognized the former number one who enjoyed the blows of his son.

Woods and his son Charlie will debut in the tournament this Saturday, where they will compete against the couple formed by Justin Thomas and his father, Mike.