The Venezuelan of the Astros from Houston, José Altuve, spoke with the press before game 1 of the World Series 2021 of the Major League Baseball – MLB, before the Braves from Atlanta, leaving interesting statements before starting it.

At a press conference at the Minute Maid Park stadium in Houston, Astros second baseman José Altuve very kindly spoke with the press and left words of great interest prior to the start of the World Series against the Braves, which will be his third participation in the Fall Classic of Major League Baseball.

The Venezuelan Altuve in said conference was asked if winning the World Series can help change what has been said about the Astros in the past, where the waiter assured that the team does not have that in mind, the only one that is a priority within the cave is to win and return to the top of the MLB.

Jose Altuve says his little girl, Melanie, still too young to grasp what’s going on: “Not yet. Last game when we went to the World Series she thought we went to the field because of the fireworks. She doesn’t know yet, but she’s a big #Astros fan. ” pic.twitter.com/cUC3dNb5L6 – Mark Berman (@ MarkBermanFox26) October 25, 2021

Play in Houston

The Venezuelan Astros does not see the advantage of starting the World Series at Minute Maid Park, he knows that in this instance there is no small enemy and that the goal is only one, to win.

“Although the home team does not guarantee anything, it is important to start playing at home. There is no small enemy, we are in a World Series. We have not faced each other for a long time, but we know all their weapons, ”said José Altuve.

Atlanta Braves

Altuve did not hesitate to talk about the rival they will face in this Fall Classic, praising the capabilities of these Atlanta Braves.

“The Braves hit a lot, they know how to pitch and they play solid defense. The team that does the little things will be closer to winning. We have a group of young players who adapt very well to the veteran Dusty Baker, “he added.

Charlie morton

The veteran Braves pitcher will face his former teammates, with whom he won the 2017 World Series and José Altuve knows him, so he also knows that Morton is one of the best arms in MLB. In addition, he remembered him as a partner, ensuring that he is the best in the clubhouse.

“I think we think the same. We know how good he is, he knows what a good team we are, “he said.

Eddie rosario

The Puerto Rican was the best bat of the Braves in the Championship Series, so much so that he was the MVP, so the Venezuelan and all the Astros will have the task of stopping his actions.

“We have to find a way to stop him,” Altuve said of Rosario.

His daughter

José Altuve says that his little daughter, Melanie, is still too young to understand what is happening and see what a World Series is.

“Not yet. Last game, when we went to the World Series, he thought we were going to the field for the fireworks. She doesn’t know yet, but she is a huge Astros fan, “he confessed.

His World Series numbers

During his career, Altuve has played in the 2017, 2019 and now 2021 MLB Fall Classic, where he has 16 hits in 14 games, five doubles, two home runs, seven RBIs, eight runs scored and two stolen bases, this for an AVG of 250, OBP of 258, OPS of .680 and SLG of .422.