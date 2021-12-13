. Harnaaz Sandhu won Miss Universe in Israel

On the night of Sunday, December 12, Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned the new Miss Universe, and after receiving the title from the Mexican Andrea Meza, as we had predicted, the beauty queen began to use the power of her voice in the world to send a message.

The Miss Universe called on her followers to believe in themselves, highlighting that this is the true force that can achieve changes in people.

The spectacular 21-year-old Indian posted a photograph of her crown on her official Instagram account, where she has 1.2 million followers, and accompanied the image with her powerful message about loving yourself and believing.

“We did it,” commented the beauty queen, applauding her feat. “🥺 I said in my final answer that I believed in myself, and that’s why I was on that stage.”

The new Miss Universe also mentioned that it is important to be grateful to those people who are part of each other’s projects, and by example, she launched a long list of thanks to those who were key to her triumph as the most beautiful on the planet.

“I want to mention some people who also believed in me. First of all, I would like to thank my family and friends who have been with me no matter what, have seen me fall and get up and have been there supporting me at all times. ❤️ @ ruby6100 @hsmusics ”, said the model and actress. Thank you @naughtynatty_g for being the driving force. Your energy is contagious and I still remember how you walked into the room and it was suddenly filled with good vibes on the most exhausting days during the national contest. You motivated me and your “Chak de phatte” moments have stuck with me throughout my journey here. I hope I was able to bring you that kind of happiness when you saw me win today. ❤️ ”.

Play

The 70th MISS UNIVERSE CROWNING MOMENT! | Miss UniverseThe new Miss Universe is… India! Congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu! Learn more about the competition at missuniverse.com Stay Connected! Facebook: facebook.com/MissUniverse Twitter: twitter.com/MissUniverse Instagram: instagram.com/MissUniverse Follow Andrea Meza on Social: Instagram: instagram.com/andreamezamx Twitter: twitter.com/andreamezamx2021-12-13T03:51:26Z

Thank you @ vineetjain12 for giving me this opportunity and the platform at LIVA Miss Diva 2021 and having the faith in me that I could represent India internationally. 🙏 Thank you to my panelists and designers who made the woman who won the crown for India today. 🙏 Thanks to the @missdivaorg team, for supporting me, supporting me and being my driving force to win the crown. Thanks to @missuniverse @realpaulashugart for believing that I deserved this beautiful crown and the responsibility of being called Miss Universe ”, added Miss Universe.

Harnaaz concluded her message by showing gratitude to the millions of followers that she put into her pocket around the world, where they applauded her coronation as one of the least discussed in the history of the event.

“Finally, thanks to all who have showered me with so much love. I’m overwhelmed, ”Miss Universe mentioned.

In her responses to questions at the final gala, the queen also referred to the importance of raising awareness about protecting the environment to fight climate change.

Tell us what you thought about the election of Miss India as the new Miss Universe.