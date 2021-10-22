In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Having a comfortable chair is very important to working well at home. If you are thinking of buying a new one, this model is an alternative to consider: it is one of the best valued on Amazon and costs less than 100 euros.

It is clear that teleworking has come to stay. Since the pandemic began, this modality has grown in Spain by 214%, and there are also many companies that have opted for the hybrid model that combines remote and face-to-face work.

This trend has made many people decide to improve their workspace at home. A comfortable desk chair is one of the most important elements for comfortable working. If you need a new one, this model is a highly recommended option and costs 98.99 euros.

It is one of the best-selling and best-rated models on Amazon, and if you take a look at the opinions you will see that the users who have bought it highlight its comfort and its good value for money.

Buy one of the best-selling and best-valued desk chairs on Amazon for 98 euros

We talk about the Songmics OBN86BK, an ergonomic office chair that adapts to your body to provide your back with the support it needs throughout the day.

Its backrest has a curvature designed to perfectly gather the back and adapt to the spine, with support for the shoulders and also for the head.

The backrest is reclining and the tilt can be unlocked to use the chair in rocking mode. In addition, thanks to its breathable mesh fabric, you will not get hot or sweat in summer.

The seat is made of a high-density elastic foam, so it has quality padding so you can be comfortable all day. It has elevating armrests to provide support for your arms or remove them when you do not want to use them.

If you like to save on video games or know when the PS5 is in stock, on our Telegram channel you can stay informed in real time.

The base of this Songmics chair has six PU wheels, a soft material that protects the floor from possible scratches. It has an adjustable height from 45 to 54.5 cm And you can raise the seat by means of a gas piston that offers safety and a long service life.

Amazon sends you the order without shipping costs, but if you want to receive it as soon as possible you can take advantage of the free trial period of Amazon Prime. You’ll benefit for a month from subscriber benefits, including free one-day shipping on hundreds of products.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.