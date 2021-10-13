CSAR URRUTIA

The withdrawal of the health alarm will allow the Ministry of Labor to live in 2022 a year in which its income from contributions will be higher than the expenditure it makes in paying benefits to unemployed workers.

The Minister of Labor, Yolanda Daz, today in the Congress of Deputies Chema MoyaEFE

The recovery of the economy at rates that the Government estimates at 7% in 2022 will not be reflected in a similar advance in job creation, which according to the General State Budget project (PGE) will grow by 2.5% next year. year The unemployment rate will end up above 14%.

For the Ministry of Labor, the reactivation of the labor market will mean lower expenses in benefits, its largest item, and higher income from contributions. The State Public Employment Service (SEPE) foresees an expenditure of 22,457 million euros, most of which will go to non-contributory benefits. It is, in total, an outlay that is reduced by more than 10% compared to this year.

On the income side, the trend is the opposite. As employment increased, contributions rose to 26,554 million euros, 13.2% more. After two years in which the SEPE has been subjected to extraordinary pressure to bear the cost of unemployment benefits and up to 3.4 million workers affected by ERTE, the balance is more promising.

The ERTEs, which currently affect 265,000 people, will remain in their current configuration until February 28. From that moment on, the possibility of it becoming a structural scheme no longer linked to the health alarm opens. Within this new regulation, the funds will include training for workers included in ERTE, who will not be counted as unemployed.

The PGE project for 2022 also includes items to rebuild the battered SEPE computer system, which collapsed as it was unable to provide service in the processing of benefits for the millions of people affected by ERTE. Within the funds for the digitization of the Administration, an expenditure of 63 million euros is established for this purpose. The Labor Inspectorate, whose officials have been demanding more resources from the Ministry of Labor for years, barely saw its budget improve by 24 million euros, 14% more.

