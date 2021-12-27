Servisa receptionists are required to wear a skirt and shoes with a 9-centimeter heel

Two employees of different delegations fight to be able to dress like their male colleagues, with pants and flat shoes

Several receptionist workers from Servisa, the funeral home of Seguros Ocaso, have an open battle against their company for force them to wear a skirt and shoes with a 9-centimeter heel, unlike his fellow men who can wear pants and flat shoes.

Vanesa S., employed in the Valencia delegation, reached an agreement in 2019 in which it was written that the staff could to choose between wearing “pants or skirt” and wearing “flat shoes or high heels.”

For this it was necessary to reach the Labor Arbitration Court of the community, which issued a resolution reviewed by this newspaper.

“But the company continues with the same policy,” explains Vanesa to EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA. “One of my colleagues asked for pants and they gave her a skirt claiming that there were none. When colleagues from other delegations complain, they are told that they are the only ones. I personally make sure that all new people know that this document exists, because it seems unfair to me. I also find out whether or not they have paid for the stockings and I get them to do so. “

Servicios Especiales SA, the full name of the company, has funeral homes in 43 cities Spanish and employs more than 600 people. It has not responded to several requests for information from this newspaper.

As is customary in the sector, the company provides service to Ocaso insured, clients who have contracted death insurance or “safe from the dead”.

The geographic dispersion of the workforce and the diversity of labor agreements (each province has its own and some do not) limit the organizational capacity of the workers. But the closure is already open.

“The war against the skirt and the heel started in Valencia. Vanesa was on leave for harassment, so when I filed my claim I thought: they are going to bitch me. I was not a union delegate, “explains Sara M., a former worker at the Huelva funeral home.

Sara’s case will go to court. She was fired after suing Servisa for sex discrimination and to call union elections, since in Huelva they still did not have a committee. The company forced her to wear a heel despite submitting a medical report on her herniated disc.

In the act of conciliation of this first lawsuit, the lawyer got Servisa to commit in writing to deliver Sara a pair of pants and flat shoes.

“I put the demand in November 2020, being already on leave due to depression [causada por el trabajo]. I rejoined in February and after twenty days I was fired for lack of contractual good faith, “he says.” During that short stay I set up a union section and collected signatures to call elections, being the only candidate. That made them feel bad: on top of which I demand I call union elections. My lawyer told me to sign non-compliant. “This case is waiting to be resolved.

9 centimeters heel

Vanesa, the Valencia employee, places the beginning of the problems in the arrival of a manager, Jose Antonio de la Fuente, to the central offices of Servisa. De la Fuente has not worked for the company for a few months.

“I am one of the oldest girls, I have been since 2009. At that time there were only two delegations with receptionists and the protocol was not so rigorous. We went with pants and the shoe that we wanted, according to the uniform. In Valencia we had a female director. She was wearing dresses and heels, but she let us manage, “he explains.

In this delegation there are committee, of which Sara is a delegate.

“When he arrived in 2016, he implanted the uniform throughout the company. They changed our shoe and, surprise, it was a thin and high heel. I refused. We spend a lot of time on our feet and a heel like that hurts. He, with bad temper He told me that he had tried it on and that it was very comfortable. He told us that he stylized us. And the skirt is very uncomfortable, it goes up and you have to be lowering it, “he continues.” I spoke with colleagues from other funeral homes and only Servisa forces women to wear a skirt and heel “.

Vanesa informed herself before taking legal action. The collective agreement for funeral parlors of Valencia Does not distinguish between workers clothes.

“I wanted to remove the stigma that women can only wear a skirt. That is when a harassment and takedown campaign That ended with me on leave due to anxiety, “he adds.” As I was the union liaison and not one passed, they came for me. ”

Among other situations, she explains that she was coerced by a manager insisting that the company do what he said and that, when offering her a change of department, she asked to be a driver and was told that “where a woman had been seen driving a hearse“.

The staff, as can be seen in the official accounts of the company, is very masculine: there are 525 men and 154 women, most receptionists.

“For twelve years in the company, I have been enduring humiliating situations for seven,” he continues. “I plucked up the courage and filed a collective complaint. The lawyer believed that it was the best formula to win the situation, because in my delegation there are more women who were forced to sign a paper renouncing the pants“.

It was this complaint that ended in a labor arbitration, a hearing with moderators to mediate between the parties. Vanesa says that the company insisted in which neither discriminated by sex nor the heels were 9 centimeters.

“I said, wait a minute. They weren’t counting on the shoes with me. I bent down, pulled out my heel, and the judge put his hands to his head“, He says.

With her resolution, Vanesa managed to his fellow men will also benefit. “Everyone has their problems. If my colleagues need another type of shoe that is more comfortable, they can ask for it,” he says.

The agreement indicates that the company will pay the amount of the shoe – within approved models – in case the worker does not take the one provided by her.

The Spanish Justice has already issued several sentences that consider discriminatory uniforms differentiated between men and women.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2011 that the imposition of “cap, apron with bib skirt and stockings“to the nurses and assistants of the Hospital of Cádiz,” without the possibility of option for sanitary pajamas “of men was discriminatory.

Likewise, the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid agreed in 2015 to a National Heritage guide that had been suspended from employment and salary for refusing to wear heels at work.

