11/19/2021 at 10:57 CET

Gabriel Ubieto

The strike of the meat industry which was scheduled for November 25 and 26 and December 3 to 8 has been called off. The unions have announced a principle of agreement with the employers of the sector to agree on a new agreement, which includes salary increases and labor improvements. This has been made public by CCOO and UGT in separate statements, in which they specify that salaries will rise 3% this year, 2.75% next year and 2.5% in 2023, in addition to having salary review clauses based on the CPI. The centrals had already organized various assemblies among workers in the sector to prepare for the work stoppages and mobilize in a sector where companies have not stopped operating during the COVID and many of them have expanded their profit margins.

Some 115,000 workers Throughout Spain, 34,000 of them in Catalonia were called to stop at the end of the month to pressure employers so that part of the profits accumulated by companies in recent months were filtered into salaries. Especially in the current context of escalating inflation, with a CPI that was 5.4% in and so far this year accumulates an inflation of 5%. Employers and unions had been negotiating the new state agreement for the meat industries for almost a year, without reaching an agreement in principle until the early hours of this past Thursday, after 13 hours of mediation.

The centrals have described the agreement as “successful”, which contemplates salary increases well above the average of agreements that have been closed so far this year. According to the latest data available from the Ministry of Labor, the average evolution of salaries in agreements agreed is 1.4%; less than half of what was signed for this year in the meat industry. Collective bargaining has been very blocked for the last year and a half, due to a combination of factors: high inflation, which employers are reluctant to compensate with high salaries, and high uncertainty about the economic evolution over the next year and whether there will be any rebound in the covid .

In addition to the salary improvements, the new agreement will also include several improvements at the level of working conditions. For example, the new specification recognizes 100% of salary from the first day of leave due to temporary disability. In every negotiation there are concessions and the unions have partially yielded in terms of the duration of working time. The annual working day will decrease by 10 hours from 2022 and is compensated for the company with a bag of flexible hours that increases by 25 hours per year. In exchange, the companies withdraw the proposal for turn into working Sundays and holidays.