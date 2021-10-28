10/28/2021 at 11:26 AM CEST

FIFA presented this Thursday the brand identity of the next Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, whose design includes 32 colored squares to celebrate the expansion of the number of participants to that number and includes motifs of the image and the culture of both countries.

With the motto “Beyond Greatness” (beyond greatness), the identity and the emblem incorporate local landscapes with bright colors, inspired by places in both countries and mixed with motifs from their indigenous cultures, in addition to representing the meeting of the best teams in the competition and the spirit and values ​​that the hosts project to the world, with football at their center.

The FIFA Secretary General, Fatma samoura, stressed that “women’s football continues to grow and” Beyond Greatness & rdquor ;, the new motto, perfectly captures what FIFA wants to achieve that women’s football enters the minds and hearts of fans around the world. “

“The new brand identity gracefully reflects the expansion of the tournament from 24 to 32 teams and evokes the colors and diversity of jersey designs of the teams participating in the most important women’s soccer competition,” Samoura said at the presentation. in a live program broadcast in Australia by Optus Sport and in New Zealand by Sky TV.

Next to SamouraThe director of the FIFA Women’s Football Division, the New Zealander, also spoke. Sarai Bareman, the Australian forward Kyah simon and the New Zealand forward Hannah wilkinson.

“The fundamental purpose of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is to showcase women’s talent. Everything we are trying to achieve for women in football and in society will be well visible in the eyes of the world in Australia and New Zealand. It’s a unique competition, like this emblem. It’s like nothing we’ve ever seen. Let’s support it, “he said. Bareman.

The presentation also included that of the competition’s sound identity, called “Unity”, a composition created by the artist and electronic music producer. Kelly lee owens, which adds to the visual designs created in collaboration with indigenous artists

“We are proud that our Maori and Indigenous Australian cultures are instrumental in creating this unique and powerful global brand,” he said. Dave beeche, director of the World Cup that will be held from July 20 to August 20, 2023 and will expand the number of participants to 32 for the first time.

For Dave beeche, “It is an excellent symbol of our plans to organize a competition that takes players and fans beyond greatness and that maintains the incredible momentum that is already taking place in the growth of women’s sport and gender equality.”