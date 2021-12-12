12/12/2021

Max verstappen He was just 17 years, 5 months and 15 days old when he made his Formula 1 debut with Toro Rosso, then the Red Bull affiliate team. An absolute record for earliness, ahead of Stroll (18), Alguersuari and Alonso (19). He quickly became the youngest driver to score points and win a Grand Prix as well, at 18 years and 228 days. That happened in 2016, on the weekend that would change his life forever. Max arrived at the Circuit de Barcelona recently promoted to Red Bull and after the accident of Hamilton and Rosberg in the first corner, he inherited the leadership of the race and resisted until the end until he won his first victory. To achieve his first world crown he has had to wait five years.

TO Max, who turned 24 in September, has escaped the precocity record of Vettel, champion with 23 years and 4 months. “What more hurts? The perfect ending to the best season in recent F1 history, which after seven years of total supremacy by Mercedes.

Verstappen has won 10 of the 22 races contested a World Cup that has changed the leader six times and to which the Dutchman reached the final tied on points with Lewis Hamilton after the British seven-time champion turned the championship around with three consecutive victories, reducing to Zero the 19 points of advantage that Max had after his triumph in Mexico. The suffering and pressure in the last race of the season have put his character and a strong will to the test that Max forged under the influence of his father, Jos, a former Formula 1 driver and in his day companion of Michael Schumacher.

A prodigious talent

Born on September 30, 1997 in Hasselt, Belgium, 40 minutes from the famous Spa Francorchamps circuit, but nationalized Dutch, Max received his first karting at 4 years old and started racing at 7, always guided by his father, who he raced 106 Grand Prix in Formula 1 between 1994 and 2003. Although the excessively harsh methods used by Jos to guide his talented son’s sports career have been commented on more than once, the now world champion defends him. “He gave up his career to help me. How many parents do this? You can see a lot of parents who enjoy their careers so much that they don’t have too much time for their children and be involved. But my father did that, and I am very grateful to him because without him I would not be here “.

But nevertheless, Max verstappen He did not reach Formula 1 because he was the son of Jos Verstappen. In his meteoric rise, after winning the 2013 karting world championships and playing a single season in the European F3, it was key to convince his class and talent to Helmut Marko, director of Red Bull’s Young Driver Development Program and right-hand man to the owner of the energy drink company Dieter mateschitz, which in his day considered him “a pilot of those who appear one every ten years & rdquor ;.

At 16, in August 2014, Verstappen learned that he was going to replace Jean Eric Vergne at Toro Rosso the following season and a day before he turned 17 he received the Super License to race in Formula 1. A few days later, he got into a car for the first time in Free Practice 1 of the Japanese Grand Prix. And on March 15, 2015, at 17 years, 5 months and 15 days, he began to write his success story.

Discreet, although increasingly mediatic, Verstappen it has become a true idol of the masses. The ‘orange tide’ follows him through the circuits of half the world. “I was never ‘Mad Max.’ I’m just Max, a professional driver who tries to achieve the best result for his team & rdquor ;, underlines the Red Bull, who denies his nickname and has refused to appear as the protagonist in the hit Netflix ‘Drive to Survive’: Context stuff, they make us look like heroes or villains when we’re just pilots & rdquor ;, he argues.

His personal life also flows in harmony. In January, he officially confirmed his relationship with Kelly piquet, nine years older than him and the Russian’s former partner Daniil Kvyat, with whom he has a 3-year-old daughter, Penelope. The beautiful young woman, who has worked in Formula E and is also a regular in the F1 paddock, is the daughter of the great Nelson Piquet, triple world champion of Formula 1 (1981, 1983 and 1987).