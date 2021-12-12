COLOMBIA – Yesterday, Friday, the official launch of the boxing card “Turbaco Mundialista” took place at the Hugo Barraza gym facilities, with the presence of the authorities of the Universal Boxing Council (CUB / UBC), the director of IMDERT, Rafael Miranda, directors , coaches and fighters, and members of the local press.

The turbaqueros will witness an international event with the dispute of 3 belts in the ensogado that will be located in the Enrique “Kike” Castillo rooftop, which has generated an expectation in the Bolivarian tourist balcony.

The poster that will be screened next Saturday, December 18, will feature the dispute of the UBC 140-pound orbital scepter between the undefeated Argentine striker Maximiliano James, against the Colombian-Venezuelan Cristian Bautista. James has had a flawless tour of parquet floors in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, USA and makes his debut in Colombia with the aspiration of becoming the fourth world monarch for the neighboring Ecuadorian country.

For her part in the lawsuit for a world double belt, the undefeated hitter Marcela “La Destructora” Nieto will collide with the Atlantic Arlis Tapias at 115 pounds, a duel endorsed by the UBC and the. Nieto, comes from achieving triumphs in Panama and Brazil, and a commendable performance drawing against former world champion Stephanie Cohen, at the Sport Society in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

For the CUB regional chain Cencarbox, the local Samuel “Sugar” Ramos will collide with the Venezuelan Pablo Molina.

“We must give the importance it deserves to the show on December 18, there are only a few municipalities on the Coast that have had the opportunity to project a poster with two world titles and one regional one in the same evening, and Turbaco will be the stage for this reactivation of boxing in our country, with an international poster ”stated Dr. Hernando Munera, vice-president of UBC and former director of IDERBOL.

The director of IMDERT, Rafael Miranda, highlighted the importance for the municipality of hosting sporting events of this nature: “IMDERT has opened the doors to boxing, we believe that one of the flagship sports of our region, and we bet on its reactivation, because we want to turn the municipality of Turbaco into a sports epicenter for the department of Bolívar ”.

The card will also include the category “Senior Master” in a duel between former world champion Ilido Julio against the former national monarch Antonio Montero.

The evening will begin at 7:00 pm and is part of the sports and cultural framework of the Santa Catalina de Alejandría festivities, it will have action of 8 professional matches in male and female branches, and is organized by the company “KO Deportivas & Musical” .