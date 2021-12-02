COLOMBIA – The boxing card “Turbaco Mundialista” to be held next Saturday, December 18 at the Tejódromo “Enrique Castillo” in the municipality of Turbaco, Bolívar, enters its final stretch. The boxing event that is part of the festivities of Santa Catalina de Alejandría, and has the support of the Municipal Sports Institute of Turbaco (IMDERT), will have in action the world title “Universal Boxing Council” UBC 147 pounds, among the undefeated puncher Argentine-Ecuadorian Maxi James and Venezuelan Colombian Cristian Bautista.

Maxi james

James, “The Golden Boy”, 32-year-old left-hander, born in Trelew, Argentina, undefeated in more than 20 professional fights with a knockout percentage of 80%, has a sporting career in countries such as Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay , Peru and the USA, has been FECARBOX monarch of the WBC, is based in Quito, where he intensifies his preparation in the Sangolquí Navy casino under the orders of the experienced coach Rene James, with a view to becoming the fourth world champion in the record of Ecuadorian boxing after the achievements of César Singo, Jack Culkay and Carlos Góngora.

For his part, “La Tromba” Bautista, based in Antioquia, trains with the mentorship of former world champion Beivis Mendoza, has spent much of his career in the ensogados of Sucre and Córdoba where he collected 4 wins in a row on the fast track His strong punch being one of the main boxing attributes, which guarantees a fight between two fajadores with a great knockout effectiveness that will ignite the turbaquero racket for the orbital scepter of the welterweight category of the Universal Boxing Council.

Cencarbox title at stake

Samuel Ramos

The Central American and Caribbean sash (Cencarbox) of the UBC, 126 pounds, will be in dispute between the peat boater Samuel “Sugar” Ramos against the fierce Venezuelan Pablo Molina.

Ramos, a promising Bolivarian boxing figure, performs his training at the “Hugo Barraza” gym in Turbaco trained by Agustín “Baby” García, a former world light fly fighter.

The featherweight fight is scheduled for 8 rounds, and the winner will defend the belt with the graceful fight between the undefeated Cartagena fighter Edwin “La Roca” Barrios (8-0, 6 KO) and the experienced world ex-fighter Ronald “Azuquita Ramos” who will be measured on December 11 in Medellín for the national belt of the category.

Other fighting

Marcela nieto

In the women’s division, the undefeated boxer from Antioquia Marcela “La Destructora” Nieto, will clash with the Atlantic Arlis Tapias in the 115-pound super flyweight category, a duel agreed to 10 rounds by the Latin American scepter of the UBC.

Nieto, a native of the municipality of El Bagre, in his new record already records a triumph over the Panamanian Marlene Aguilar, a duel held at the Vasco Núñez de Balboa convention center in the capital city of the province, likewise he comes from tying in a close match against the American Stefanie Cohen at the Sport Society in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In the 140-pound category, 28-year-old American Taino Sosa will face Marlon Ahumada in 4 rounds. Sosa, a native of New York, USA, of Puerto Rican descent, comes from quickly liquidating Horacio Ramos last November at the Barrio Sevilla Sports Center in Sincelejo.

Likewise, the return to the ring of the former IBO world monarch, Ilido Julio, is expected, with the inclusion of the new category “Senior Master” as one of the attractions of the boxing program that will expose around 8 professional fights, and is organized by the company “KO Deportivas & Musical” with the agreement of matchmaker Marcos “Tano” Cabrales.

(Photos: Supplied)